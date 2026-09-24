BETTER LUCK THAN CHUCK Trivia Game Show Offers Halloween Horror Nights Prize

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Horror fans will have more than bragging rights on the line when the new horror-comedy trivia game show Better Luck Than Chuck premieres this Halloween season.

Beginning Thursday, September 24, 2026, the weekly YouTube series will invite viewers to test their genre knowledge, hunt for hidden clues in each episode, and enter for the chance to win a Universal theme park vacation to experience Halloween Horror Nights at either Universal Orlando Resort or Universal Studios Hollywood.

New episodes of Better Luck Than Chuck debut every Thursday on the show's official YouTube channel, inviting horror lovers everywhere to put their genre knowledge to the test alongside contestants competing for prizes. Each episode will contain a hidden clue that viewers can spot while watching. Once they've uncovered the clue, fans can visit BetterLuckThanChuck.com/UniversalSweeps to submit that week's entry for a chance to win the grand prize vacation.

Adding to the excitement, each episode features special guest question readers from some of horror's biggest names, including filmmaker Mike Flanagan, producer Chad Villella (Radio Silence), music video and film director BJ McDonnell, and additional surprise guests from across the horror community. Their appearances help bring an extra layer of authenticity and fun to every episode while celebrating the creators and personalities who have helped shape modern horror.

'Watching the show is only half the fun,' said Tony Wash, co-creator of Better Luck Than Chuck. 'We wanted to reward horror fans for paying attention and celebrating the genre with us.' Co-creator Meredith Tummillo added, 'Halloween Horror Nights is one of the world's premier horror events, and we're thrilled to give one lucky viewer the opportunity to experience it firsthand.'

Hosted by The Widow (Alexis Allotta), the self-proclaimed 'Wittiest Witch of the Midwest,' and her sarcastic undead husband Charlie (Adam Michaels), Better Luck Than Chuck combines horror knowledge, outrageous comedy, and nostalgic game show fun into a one-of-a-kind competition. Each episode features horror superfans battling through inventive 'cate-GORY' challenges inspired by the films, monsters, and moments that have defined the genre.

The six-episode debut season premieres Thursday, September 24, 2026, at 8:00pm / 7:00pm CT with new episodes released weekly on the official Better Luck Than Chuck YouTube channel.

How to Enter

Watch each new episode of Better Luck Than Chuck every Thursday beginning September 24, 2026.

Spot the hidden clue featured during that week's episode.

Visit BetterLuckThanChuck.com/UniversalSweeps and submit the clue to receive that week's entry into the sweepstakes.

Tune in each week for another clue and another chance to win.

Winner will be announced during the season finale airing on Thursday October 29, 2026.

No horror expertise or purchase is required to enter—just a sharp eye, a love of scary movies, and a willingness to embrace the fright.

Fans can also stay up to date on new episodes, behind-the-scenes content, watch a 16-episode micro sitcom starring The Widow and Charlie, and sweepstakes reminders by following Better Luck Than Chuck online at YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Better Luck Than Chuck

Better Luck Than Chuck is a horror-comedy trivia game show where horror fans battle for prizes by proving their knowledge of the genre's most iconic films, characters, and unforgettable moments. Hosted by The Widow and her undead husband Charlie, the series combines comedy, horror, and classic game show energy into a weekly competition. Featuring celebrity guest question readers from across the horror industry and prizes provided by some of the genre's brands, the six-episode first season premieres Thursday, September 24, 2026, with new episodes streaming free every Thursday on YouTube. www.betterluckkthanchuck.com

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