BET+ Streaming App is Coming to VIZIO SmartCast

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) TODAY announced that millions of SmartCast viewers can soon access the on-demand BET+ streaming service on SmartCast TVs. BET+ offers thousands of hours of hit movies, TV shows, stage plays and more from the best Black creators.

With new, exclusive originals premiering each month, BET+ offers the best of Black culture with titles like "First Wives Club," "Tyler Perry's Ruthless," "The Family Business" and "American Gangster: Trap Queens'' from revered creators like Tracy Oliver, Tyler Perry and Carl Weber, alongside beloved favorites like "Martin," "House of Payne" and "Being Mary Jane". BET+ members can watch as much as they want anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen and always commercial-free.

"We are excited for the launch of BET+, which offers SmartCast users access to BET+'s original series, specials, and thousands of hours of popular TV shows and exclusive content," said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development at VIZIO. "This addition to our line-up of premium apps aligns perfectly with our dedication to deliver content for every audience that can be enjoyed instantly on the big screen."

VIZIO SmartCast users can find BET+ in the app row on the SmartCast home screen starting August 4th. Users can access the streaming service for a free, seven-day trial before purchasing a premium, commercial-free subscription for $9.99 per month.

BET+ is joining a list of fan-favorite streaming services like Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock and Prime Video already available on VIZIO SmartCast. VIZIO SmartCast also includes support for Apple AirPlay 2 & Chromecast built-in, allowing viewers to stream, control, and share content from their phone, tablet, or laptop directly onto the big screen. VIZIO is continuously enhancing the platform with new features and content, so users have endless entertainment options.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.