BEING HEUMANN Closes AFI Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theater

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

BEING HEUMANN closed the 40th Annual AFI Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theater on Sunday, October 25th. The Apple Original Film stars Ruth Madeley, Madeline Delp, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Patrick Thornton, Antwan Tolliver, Rein Barcel, Charlie Rush-Reese, D'Arcee Charington Neal, Andrew Pilkington, Rio Finnegan, Daniel Durant, Russell Harvard, Matthew August Jeffers, Jon Beavers, Roberta Colindrez, Siena Rafter and Ray Fisher. The film is directed and co-written by Siân Heder, with Rebekah Taussig co-writing. Producers are David Permut, John Beach, Kevin Cleary and Kevin Walsh. Executive producers are Jim Lebrecht, Diana Pokorny and Kristen Joiner. Danny Glicker serves as Costume Designer, with Francesco Le Metre composing the score and Adam Caldwell and Bernard Lee Telsey as casting directors.

Additional special guests at the closing-night event included Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur, stars of the Academy Award Best Picture winner CODA.

Apple Original Films will release BEING HEUMANN in select theaters on November 6, 2026 and on Apple TV on November 13, 2026.

Credits

Director: Siân Heder

Writers: Siân Heder, Rebekah Taussig

Producers: David Permut, Kevin J. Walsh, John W. Beach, Kevin Cleary

Executive Producers: Jim LeBrecht, Diana Pokorny, Ann Molin

Starring: Ruth Madeley, Madeline Delp, Mark Ruffalo, Dylan O'Brien, Will Brill, Michael Patrick Thornton, Antwan Tolliver, Rein Barcel, Charlie Rush-Reese, D'Arcee Charington Neal, Andrew Pilkington, Rio Finnegan, Daniel Durant, Russell Harvard, Matthew August Jeffers, Jon Beavers, Roberta Colindrez, Siena Rafter, Ray Fisher, Rob Delaney

Synopsis

They wouldn't take Judy Heumann's phone calls, so she took their building. In 1977, a young disabled woman (Ruth Madeley) and a scrappy coalition of outsiders decide they've had enough. What begins as one impulsive act becomes the longest occupation of a federal building in American history, as hundreds spontaneously seize government offices and refuse to leave until the bureaucrat in their way (Mark Ruffalo) takes action. Bringing rebellion in all its forms to the hallowed halls, a movement's accidental leaders struggle to find their path forward where none has ever been paved for them. Directed by Academy Award winner Siân Heder ('CODA') and based on true events, 'Being Heumann' is the revolutionary, irreverent and deeply human story of the least likely people trying to pull off the impossible and change the lives of millions.

Photo Credit: Eric Charbonneau for Apple











Photo Credit: Eric Charbonneau for Apple

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 00 Hrs 20 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone