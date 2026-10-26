Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
BEING HEUMANN Closes AFI Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theater
The Apple Original Film stars Ruth Madeley and Mark Ruffalo in director Siân Heder's account of disability activism and civil disobedience.
BEING HEUMANN closed the 40th Annual AFI Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theater on Sunday, October 25th. The Apple Original Film stars Ruth Madeley, Madeline Delp, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Patrick Thornton, Antwan Tolliver, Rein Barcel, Charlie Rush-Reese, D'Arcee Charington Neal, Andrew Pilkington, Rio Finnegan, Daniel Durant, Russell Harvard, Matthew August Jeffers, Jon Beavers, Roberta Colindrez, Siena Rafter and Ray Fisher. The film is directed and co-written by Siân Heder, with Rebekah Taussig co-writing. Producers are David Permut, John Beach, Kevin Cleary and Kevin Walsh. Executive producers are Jim Lebrecht, Diana Pokorny and Kristen Joiner. Danny Glicker serves as Costume Designer, with Francesco Le Metre composing the score and Adam Caldwell and Bernard Lee Telsey as casting directors.
Additional special guests at the closing-night event included Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur, stars of the Academy Award Best Picture winner CODA.
Apple Original Films will release BEING HEUMANN in select theaters on November 6, 2026 and on Apple TV on November 13, 2026.
Credits
Director: Siân Heder
Writers: Siân Heder, Rebekah Taussig
Producers: David Permut, Kevin J. Walsh, John W. Beach, Kevin Cleary
Executive Producers: Jim LeBrecht, Diana Pokorny, Ann Molin
Starring: Ruth Madeley, Madeline Delp, Mark Ruffalo, Dylan O'Brien, Will Brill, Michael Patrick Thornton, Antwan Tolliver, Rein Barcel, Charlie Rush-Reese, D'Arcee Charington Neal, Andrew Pilkington, Rio Finnegan, Daniel Durant, Russell Harvard, Matthew August Jeffers, Jon Beavers, Roberta Colindrez, Siena Rafter, Ray Fisher, Rob Delaney
Synopsis
They wouldn't take Judy Heumann's phone calls, so she took their building. In 1977, a young disabled woman (Ruth Madeley) and a scrappy coalition of outsiders decide they've had enough. What begins as one impulsive act becomes the longest occupation of a federal building in American history, as hundreds spontaneously seize government offices and refuse to leave until the bureaucrat in their way (Mark Ruffalo) takes action. Bringing rebellion in all its forms to the hallowed halls, a movement's accidental leaders struggle to find their path forward where none has ever been paved for them. Directed by Academy Award winner Siân Heder ('CODA') and based on true events, 'Being Heumann' is the revolutionary, irreverent and deeply human story of the least likely people trying to pull off the impossible and change the lives of millions.
Photo Credit: Eric Charbonneau for Apple
Photo Credit: Eric Charbonneau for Apple
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