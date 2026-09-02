BEING HEUMANN Teaser Trailer Released Ahead of Apple TV Premiere

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Apple Original Films has unveiled the teaser trailer and key art for 'Being Heumann,' a new feature that chronicles the 'mother of the disability rights movement,' Judy Heumann, as she leads a group of young adults who come together to find their collective voice in a fight against discrimination. The film marks the second collaboration for Apple Original Films and writer/director Siân Heder, who directed the multi-Academy Award winning 'CODA,' which made history as the first with a predominantly deaf cast to receive the Best Picture honor. 'Being Heumann' will debut in select theaters November 6, 2026 and premiere globally on Apple TV Friday, November 13, 2026.

The teaser trailer is unveiled just ahead of the premiere of 'Being Heumann' as the opening film of the Toronto International Film Festival, set to take place on September 10.

They wouldn't take Judy Heumann's phone calls, so she took their building. In 1977, a young disabled woman (Ruth Madeley) and a scrappy coalition of outsiders decide they've had enough. What begins as one impulsive act becomes the longest occupation of a federal building in American history, as hundreds spontaneously seize government offices and refuse to leave until the bureaucrat in their way (Mark Ruffalo) takes action. Bringing rebellion in all its forms to the hallowed halls, a movement's accidental leaders struggle to find their path forward where none has ever been paved for them. Directed by Academy Award winner Siân Heder ('CODA') and based on true events, 'Being Heumann' is the revolutionary, irreverent and deeply human story of the least likely people trying to pull off the impossible and change the lives of millions.

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 880 wins and 3,826 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning, history-making comedies 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' global cultural phenomenon 'Severance,' Apple's most-viewed drama 'Pluribus,' Oscar Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award-nominee 'F1,' the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

About Apple TV

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For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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