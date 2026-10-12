BEING HEUMANN Trailer Releases; Film to Debut in Theaters and on Apple TV

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Apple Original Films has unveiled the trailer for 'Being Heumann,' the new drama from writer/director/producer Siân Heder that follows disability rights activist Judy Heumann, who leads more than a hundred young people in a radical act of defiance as they take over the San Francisco Federal building in a fight for equal rights. The trailer debuts just ahead of the Gala presentation of 'Being Heumann' at the BFI London Film Festival, and following the film's opening night premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. 'Being Heumann' will debut in select theaters on November 6, 2026 and premiere globally on Apple TV Friday, November 13, 2026.

They wouldn't take Judy Heumann's phone calls, so she took their building. In 1977, a young disabled woman (Ruth Madeley) and a scrappy coalition of outsiders decide they've had enough. What begins as one impulsive act becomes the longest occupation of a federal building in American history, as hundreds spontaneously seize government offices and refuse to leave until the bureaucrat in their way (Mark Ruffalo) takes action. Bringing rebellion in all its forms to the hallowed halls, a movement's accidental leaders struggle to find their path forward where none has ever been paved for them. Directed by Academy Award winner Siân Heder ('CODA') and based on true events, 'Being Heumann' is the revolutionary, irreverent and deeply human story of the least likely people trying to pull off the impossible and change the lives of millions.

'Being Heumann' is written, directed and produced by Heder, and co-written with Rebekah Taussig. The film is also produced by David Permut for Permut Presentations, John Beach, Kevin Cleary, and Kevin Walsh for the Walsh Company. The film is executive produced by Jim LeBrecht, Diana Pokorny, Ann Molin and Kristen Joiner, co-author of Judy Heumann's best selling memoir Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Rights Activist. Dylan O'Brien, Madeline Delp, Roberta Colindrez, Jon Beavers, Antwan Tolliver, Ray Fisher, Andrew Pilkington, Michael Patrick Thornton, Russell Harvard, Daniel Durant, Charlie Rush-Reese, Rio Finnegan, D'Arcee Charington Neal, Will Brill, Rob Delaney, Matthew August Jeffers, Siena Rafter and Rein Barcel also star in the film.

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, available to watch across multiple screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 919 wins and 3,832 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning, history-making comedies 'Widow's Bay,' 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' global cultural phenomenon 'Severance,' Apple's most-viewed drama 'Pluribus,' Oscar Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award-winner 'F1,' the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $14.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 11 Hrs 49 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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