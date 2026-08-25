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STRANGER THINGS: TALES FROM '85 Season 2 Trailer to Debut

New images accompany the trailer release for the animated Netflix series set in the Hawkins universe.

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STRANGER THINGS: TALES FROM '85 Season 2 Trailer to Debut

Netflix has released the official trailer and new images for STRANGER THINGS: TALES FROM '85 Season 2, which premieres September 17, only on Netflix.

Season 2 Details

September 17, 2026

SEASON 2 LOGLINE: With Valentine's Day on the way, the gang must uncover the truth behind ghostly apparitions and a swarm of strange creatures causing chaos around town.

EP: Eric Robles
CO-EP: Ian Graham
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Matt and Ross Duffer via Upside Down Pictures; Shawn Levy via 21 Laps; Hilary Leavitt, Dan Cohen

CAST: Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Elisha 'EJ' Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Ben Plessala as Will, Brett Gipson as Hopper, Odessa A'zion as Nikki Baxer, Janeane Garofalo as Anna Baxter and Lou Diamond Phillips as Daniel Fischer. Additional voice cast includes Alessandra Antonelli as Nancy Wheeler, Valeria Rodriguez as Rosario and Jack Griffo as Jeff.

PRODUCTION STUDIO: Flying Bark Productions

EPISODES: 8 x 30 minutes

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