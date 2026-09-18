BATMAN RETURNS Hero Vehicle to Go to Auction at Julien's

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) announced on 'Batman Day' a special event: 'THE ULTIMATE BATMOBILE AUCTION' featuring the Hero Vehicle from Batman Returns–considered the franchise's most historically significant Batmobile ever to come up for auction–heading to the auction block for the first time, with more Gotham treasures to be offered at the event taking place on Monday, November 23, 2026 in Los Angeles and online at juliensauctions.com.

One of the most recognized and important cinematic vehicles in Hollywood history, this extraordinary screen-used Batmobile unleashed for Tim Burton's 1992 blockbuster Batman Returns roared across the screen ushering a new era of the modern superhero and a darker, expressionist aesthetic of Batman's Gotham City and its vengeful heroes and villains that changed contemporary cinema. The spectacular appearance of the Batman Returns Batmobile operated by Michael Keaton in his iconic role as 'Bruce Wayne / Batman' would become a watershed moment in Hollywood and the franchise's most defining element of its time representing a turning point of the Batman mythos and leaving a lasting impact on today's modern comic book blockbusters.

'The four most important things that define Batman: 1. He has no super-powers. 2. He has the greatest rogues gallery of super-villains. 3. He has the most impactful origin story of any super-hero. 4. The Car,' said Michael Uslan, Originator and Executive Producer of the Batman franchise of motion pictures. 'The sheer genius of production designer Anton Furst and his team gave us the 1989-92 Batmobile with the custom build by the brilliant Carl Casper in Batman Returns, still hailed as the all-time classic.'

For Batman Returns, 'Legendary Automotive King' Carl Casper and Hollywood Productions were commissioned to construct three vehicles based upon the iconic design of the original Tim Burton-era Batmobile introduced in Batman (1989) developed under the direction of production designer Anton Furst, with concept design and illustrations by Julian Caldow. Following principal photography, this Batmobile served as the Number One Hero car used in the film and is screen-matched in the majority of the film's driving sequences.

Measuring roughly nineteen feet, eight inches long, this Batmobile's massive and stunning frame is based upon the splicing together of two Chevrolet Impala chassis with an astonishing, unique custom body crafted and constructed in fiberglass. The front end simulates a large jet-turbine-style intake that is flanked by flowing, sleek front fenders. Large fresh-air intakes are mounted ahead of the domineering, highly sculptured and radical rear fenders. A Chevrolet V8 engine and automatic three-speed transmission were installed under the one-piece front end. The special effects team, for this superhero film, used a blending of practical, digital, and pyro techniques combined with early computer-generated imagery. The two-seat cockpit features aircraft-like instrumentation and a variety of visual special-effect gadgets. For the visual flaming exhaust system, the team ignited a pressurized mix of air and kerosene operated by radio-frequency transmitters and receivers. The physical appearance of the Batmobile has not been altered since the time of production of Batman Returns. The black paint, which appears glossy, is original to the car. Following the wrap of Batman Returns, the Batmobile was featured at the film's grand opening and Warner Brothers backlot party before being returned to Hollywood Productions. For a number of years, the vehicle remained in storage before being placed on display at the Marconi Automotive Museum.

The estimate for the vehicle is $5-$7 million U.S. dollars. This extraordinary screen-used Batmobile represents one of the most significant movie-car offerings ever represented at auction and is poised to challenge the record for the highest price ever achieved for a Batmobile at auction. The previous record was set in 2013 with the sale of George Barris' 1966 Batmobile which sold for $4.6 million.

'Having built many Hollywood movie and TV vehicles, nothing has compared to being a part of the sensational Warner Bros. /Tim Burton team in building this awesome number one Batman Returns Batmobile,' said Carl Casper, Hollywood super car builder & International Auto Show producer. 'It is the most amazing, iconic super car that remains the all-time most popular attraction I've ever had in my worldwide tours and international custom auto shows.'

'On this Batman Day, Julien's Auctions and TCM are celebrating big in this special announcement of this historic auction of the extraordinary Batmobile from Batman Returns,' said Catherine Williamson, Managing Director of Entertainment, Julien's Auctions. 'This important artifact's striking silhouette and unmistakable presence represent the ultimate intersection of groundbreaking design, Hollywood history, and automotive collectability. It has earned its rightful place in Hollywood history as the vehicle that defined a new era of the legendary Batman character on screen performed by the legendary Michael Keaton in the iconic film created by the visionary auteur Tim Burton that changed Batman and comic book blockbusters forever.'

Headlined by the screen-used Hero Batmobile from Batman Returns, the auction brings together treasures spanning decades of Batman film and television—from original costumes, props and production sketches to models, toys and rare artifacts that helped bring the world of Batman to life. Additional highlights of the collection are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Live and Online Auction

'THE ULTIMATE BATMOBILE AUCTION' featuring the Hero Vehicle from Batman Returns & other Gotham treasures

Julien's Studios, 13007 S. Western Avenue, Gardena, CA 90249

Monday, November 23, 2026, 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Placing Bids

There are four ways to bid in Live Auctions:

Bid with Julien's Auctions online.

Bid over the telephone through an auction house representative.

Bid in person in the room at the auction events.

Bid in advance by absentee bid. Absentee bid forms are available by calling 310-836-1818.

Julien's Auctions accepts cryptocurrency payments, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, DAI, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and USD Coin.

About Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) is a two-time Peabody Award-winning network that presents classic films, uncut and commercial-free, from the largest film libraries in the world highlighting 'Where Then Meets Now.' TCM features insights from Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz along with hosts Alicia Malone, Dave Karger, Jacqueline Stewart and Eddie Muller, plus interviews with a wide range of special guests and serves as the ultimate movie lover destination. With three decades as a leading authority in classic film, TCM offers critically acclaimed series like Two for One and Reframed, along with annual programming events like 31 Days of Oscar and Summer Under the Stars. TCM also directly connects with movie fans through popular events such as the annual TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood and the TCM Classic Cruise. In addition, TCM recently produced its sixth season of the podcast 'The Plot Thickens,' as well as 'Talking Pictures with Ben Mankiewicz,' in partnership with HBO Max, currently in its second season. TCM hosts a wealth of material online at tcm.com and through the Watch TCM mobile app. Fans can also enjoy a classic movie experience on the TCM hub on HBO Max.

Julien's Auctions has collaborated directly with artists, partnered with legendary estates, and worked closely with collectors on auctions featuring iconic artifacts and one-of-a-kind collections, including items connected to Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, Ringo Starr, Lady Gaga, Banksy, and Kurt Cobain.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 13 Hrs 05 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link