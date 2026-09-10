BRAHMS & THE NORDIC MASTERPIECE to Open Austin Symphony Season
Conductor Peter Bay's final season begins with performances featuring violinist Geneva Lewis and Sibelius' Fifth Symphony.
The Austin Symphony Orchestra opens its 2026-2027 season this weekend with BRAHMS & THE NORDIC MASTERPIECE, featuring violinist Geneva Lewis. The performances mark the beginning of conductor Peter Bay's final season with the orchestra.
Performances take place Friday, September 11 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 13 at 2:00 p.m. at The Long Center's Dell Hall. Tickets are available at https://my.austinsymphony.org/overview/1225.
The program features Geneva Lewis on violin performing Brahms' Violin Concerto, along with Sibelius' Fifth Symphony. Peter Bay serves as conductor.
Butler Pops Series
On October 16 & 17, the 1989 film Batman will be shown with Danny Elfman's score performed live by the Austin Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are available at https://my.austinsymphony.org/overview/1233.
Special Event
The orchestra will perform Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf on Sunday, October 18. Tickets are available at https://my.austinsymphony.org/1238/1274.
Masterworks Series
Jamie Bernstein, daughter of Leonard Bernstein, will guide a program centered on marriage and partnership, featuring Bernstein's Trouble in Tahiti alongside music by Strauss, Saint-Saëns, and Mendelssohn, on Friday, October 23 and Sunday, October 25. Tickets are available at https://my.austinsymphony.org/overview/1226.