BRAHMS & THE NORDIC MASTERPIECE to Open Austin Symphony Season

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The Austin Symphony Orchestra opens its 2026-2027 season this weekend with BRAHMS & THE NORDIC MASTERPIECE, featuring violinist Geneva Lewis. The performances mark the beginning of conductor Peter Bay's final season with the orchestra.

Performances take place Friday, September 11 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 13 at 2:00 p.m. at The Long Center's Dell Hall. Tickets are available at https://my.austinsymphony.org/overview/1225.

The program features Geneva Lewis on violin performing Brahms' Violin Concerto, along with Sibelius' Fifth Symphony. Peter Bay serves as conductor.

Butler Pops Series

On October 16 & 17, the 1989 film Batman will be shown with Danny Elfman's score performed live by the Austin Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are available at https://my.austinsymphony.org/overview/1233.

Special Event

The orchestra will perform Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf on Sunday, October 18. Tickets are available at https://my.austinsymphony.org/1238/1274.

Masterworks Series

Jamie Bernstein, daughter of Leonard Bernstein, will guide a program centered on marriage and partnership, featuring Bernstein's Trouble in Tahiti alongside music by Strauss, Saint-Saëns, and Mendelssohn, on Friday, October 23 and Sunday, October 25. Tickets are available at https://my.austinsymphony.org/overview/1226.

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