BAFTA Breakthrough 2021 Applications Now Open

Today, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announces applications opening across the USA and UK for BAFTA Breakthrough 2021, BAFTA's flagship talent support initiative in partnership with Netflix.

The initiative, previously known as Breakthrough Brits, has been running in the UK since 2013 and in the US and India since the global expansion last year. BAFTA Breakthrough is a global new talent initiative that showcases and supports the next generation of creative talent in film, games and television.

Since its launch in 2013, BAFTA Breakthrough has championed over 160 talented newcomers, including performers Bukky Bakray, Paapa Essiedu, Letitia Wright, Florence Pugh, Josh O'Connor, Abubakar Salim and Lauren Ridloff, games creatives Chella Ramanan, Segun Akinola, Gemma Langford, and directors Jim LeBrecht, Nicole Newnham, Rose Glass, Stella Corradi and Destiny Ekaragha, amongst many others. Previous Breakthrough alumni have gone on to flourish within their respective disciplines, many becoming BAFTA winners and nominees.

Supporters of the initiative in recent years include actors Olivia Colman, Tilda Swinton, Sterling K. Brown, Randall Park and Zawe Ashton, actor-producer Brad Pitt, directors Steve McQueen, Tom Harper, Barry Jenkins and Asif Kapadia, game designers and developers Brenda Romero, Hideo Kojima, Tim Schafer, actor-writers Sharon Horgan, Amy Schumer, and Richard Ayoade, writer-directors Amma Asante and Armando Iannucci, and screenwriters Scott Frank and Jesse Armstrong.

As the main supporting partner for the third year on BAFTA Breakthrough, Netflix continues to provide integral support in the global expansion. BAFTA and Netflix share a joint vision to celebrate and provide opportunities for emerging talent across the world, bringing together international communities across global networks, in order to develop and support stories and voices from different cultures.

BAFTA Breakthrough selects and identifies new talent through a cross-industry jury of leading professionals and BAFTA works closely alongside local cultural bodies in each region to ensure they offer expertise and deliver the necessary support. The successful Breakthrough applicants will receive one-to-one mentoring and career guidance, full voting membership of BAFTA, free access to BAFTA events and screenings for 12 months, both in the USA and internationally.

Like much of BAFTA's work in recent months to keep the industry creatively inspired and connected during COVID-19, this year's initiative will continue to embrace the digital era of communication. Networking opportunities will be made available digitally across the globe for Breakthrough participants in all regions, enhancing cross-cultural connections and collaboration.

Kathryn Busby, Chair of BAFTA Los Angeles, said: "I couldn't be more proud of the work BAFTA has done in strengthening the creative community of its artists during such a crucial time in our industries. Now in its second year, programs like Breakthrough USA are integral in expanding those networks and ensuring those just beginning to find success can build on that momentum for years to come. I can't wait to see the talented individuals that will be discovered this year."

Applications for BAFTA Breakthrough in the USA and the UK are now open. To apply, please visit: https://apply.bafta.org/entrant/index.php

Industry professionals can also recommend someone by providing details of their recommended candidate. BAFTA will then contact the recommended individual to invite them to submit an application before the deadline. To recommend someone, please visit: www.bafta.org/breakthrough-recommendations

Applications for Breakthrough USA and UK will close on Friday, July 23. BAFTA Breakthrough 2021 participants will then be announced in Autumn 2021.