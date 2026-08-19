BAD MONKEY First Look: Vince Vaughn Series to Return for Season Two on Apple TV

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Apple TV's comedy 'Bad Monkey,' starring and executive produced by Vince Vaughn, will return for season two on Wednesday, December 2, 2026.

Apple TV revealed first-look images from the second season of the acclaimed comedy, which stars and is executive produced by Vince Vaughn and comes from award-winning creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence. Based on Carl Hiaasen's New York Times bestselling novel and enduring cult favorite, the 10-episode sophomore season will revolve around an all-new original story, and will make its global debut on Apple TV with one episode on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through February 3, 2027.

After Andrew Yancy (Vaughn) witnesses the murder of Florida's finest fixer, an ambitious state attorney teams him up with a strait-laced forensic accountant to solve the crime. Eager to regain his detective's badge, Yancy finds himself embroiled in a turf war between rival criminal organizations as he navigates a variety of Florida oddballs, including an erudite mob boss, his unhinged son, and a hard-edged young woman who needs Yancy's protection. Meanwhile, Yancy contends with his aging father; unresolved romantic tension with Dr. Rosa Campensino (Martinez), who launches her own investigation into a mysterious rash; and a bombastic animal relocation specialist whose business threatens the local environment.

Season two is led by returning stars Vaughn, Natalie Martinez, Charlotte Lawrence and John Ortiz, alongside new additions John Malkovich, Yvonne Strahovski and Zavior Phillips. Nate Jackson, Sofia Boutella, Brent Morin, Joey Avery, Dax Shepard, Sam Jaeger, Margarita Levieva, Peter Billingsley and June Diane Raphael are guest stars.

Produced by Warner Bros. Television, 'Bad Monkey' is developed by executive producer and showrunner Bill Lawrence through his Doozer Productions and its overall deal with WBTV. Jeff Ingold, Matt Tarses, Vaughn, Liza Katzer, Adam Sztykiel, Chris Downey, and Carl Hiaasen are also executive producers.

Season one of 'Bad Monkey' is now streaming on Apple TV.

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 864 wins and 3,818 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning and history-making comedies 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' global cultural phenomenon 'Severance,' Apple's most-viewed drama 'Pluribus,' Academy Award Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award winner 'F1,' the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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