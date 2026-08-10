TED LASSO Season 4 Trailer Shows Ted Coaching a Women's Football Team

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Apple TV shared the official Season 4 trailer for TED LASSO, titled Trust the Process, giving viewers an extended look at the comedy's next chapter. The footage confirms Ted Lasso is heading back to Richmond, but this time he is not returning to the men's team he previously coached. Instead, he takes on a new challenge guiding a second division women's football team, with the season following Ted and the team as they learn to take chances they never expected to make.

Jason Sudeikis stars as Ted and also serves as an executive producer on the series. Season 4 marks the return of several fan favorites, including Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Emmy winner Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift. New additions to the cast this season include Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

Behind the scenes, Emmy winner Jack Burditt, known for work on NOBODY WANTS THIS, MODERN FAMILY and 30 ROCK, joins as an executive producer under a new overall deal with Apple TV. Goldstein continues in his role as writer and executive producer alongside Leann Bowen, while Sarah Walker and Phoebe Walsh serve as writers and producers for the new season. Bill Lawrence executive produces through his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television Studios and Universal Television.

Sudeikis has been making the rounds ahead of the premiere, including a recent conversation about the new season's return and his own career history, detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld report on his TODAY appearance. Ted Lasso premieres August 5 on Apple TV.

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