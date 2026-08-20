BAD DAY Starring Cameron Diaz to Premiere on Netflix
New images offer an early glimpse of Cameron Diaz's return to the screen in the Netflix feature.
Netflix has announced that BAD DAY, a new action-comedy starring Cameron Diaz, will release on the streaming service on December 11, 2026.
The film is directed by Jake Szymanski. According to the logline, BAD DAY is 'an action-comedy about a single mom fighting to keep one little promise to her daughter on the absolute worst day of her life.'
Creative Team
Director: Jake Szymanski
Producers: Beau Bauman, p.g.a
Executive Producers: Mark Moran, Laura Solon
Co-Producer: Jeremy Mittleman
Cast
Cameron Diaz, Danielle Brooks, Rhenzy Feliz, John Higgins, Mark Duplass, Jessica Belkin, Ed O'Neill, Rob Corddry, Ayden Mayeri, Ben Schwartz, Retta, Emma Pearson, P.J. Byrne, Sherry Cola, Edi Patterson, Beck Bennett
BAD DAY marks Cameron Diaz's return to the screen. Additional details about the film are available on Tudum, and the title can be added to a Netflix 'My List' via the official Netflix page.