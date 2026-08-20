BAD DAY Starring Cameron Diaz to Premiere on Netflix

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Netflix has announced that BAD DAY, a new action-comedy starring Cameron Diaz, will release on the streaming service on December 11, 2026.

The film is directed by Jake Szymanski. According to the logline, BAD DAY is 'an action-comedy about a single mom fighting to keep one little promise to her daughter on the absolute worst day of her life.'

Creative Team

Director: Jake Szymanski

Producers: Beau Bauman, p.g.a

Executive Producers: Mark Moran, Laura Solon

Co-Producer: Jeremy Mittleman

Cast

Cameron Diaz, Danielle Brooks, Rhenzy Feliz, John Higgins, Mark Duplass, Jessica Belkin, Ed O'Neill, Rob Corddry, Ayden Mayeri, Ben Schwartz, Retta, Emma Pearson, P.J. Byrne, Sherry Cola, Edi Patterson, Beck Bennett

BAD DAY marks Cameron Diaz's return to the screen. Additional details about the film are available on Tudum, and the title can be added to a Netflix 'My List' via the official Netflix page.

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