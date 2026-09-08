Photos: SHREK 25th Anniversary Edition to Arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Steelbook

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

SHREK debuts a newly remastered 4K Ultra HD and Limited Edition Steelbook on Tuesday, November 3 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the film comes home in a stunning newly remastered edition featuring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an enhanced home viewing and listening experience. The 25th anniversary release also includes 30 minutes of brand-new bonus content peeling back the layers and exploring the making of the animated classic.































Showcasing the quintessential voice talent of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz and John Lithgow, the release lets audiences rewatch one of the most ogre-the-top animated films of the 21st century in a fresh light.

Spawning three movie sequels (with another one on the way) and holiday themed specials, a spin-off feature film and TV series, theme park integration, and more, everyone's favorite ogre has remained a cultural phenomenon that continues to charm and delight audiences of all ages.

SHREK, winner of the first Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, follows Shrek's (Mike Myers) daring quest to rescue the feisty Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz), with the help of his lovable loudmouthed Donkey (Eddie Murphy), to win back the deed to his beloved swamp from scheming Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow).

Bonus Features on 4K Ultra HD & Digital

ORIGIN OF AN OGRE (NEW! AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL & DISC) – The creative team behind SHREK reflects on the origins of the groundbreaking animated classic, sharing stories from the making of the beloved fairy tale adventure.

A TALE OF TWO FRIENDS: THE ART OF THE QUEST – Shrek and Donkey share their hilariously conflicting version of their adventures together.

SPOTLIGHT ON DONKEY – He's unforgettable, he's a little annoying, and he loves to sing. Get to know Donkey!

SECRETS OF SHREK – With so many fairy tale creatures in the forest, discover their hidden stories, spot who's who, and uncover the Easter eggs tucked throughout the film.

Ten Short Films

SHREK IN THE SWAMP KARAOKE DANCE PARTY

FAR FAR AWAY IDOL

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE THREE DIABLOS

THE GHOST OF LORD FARQUAAD

SCARED SHREKLESS

THRILLER NIGHT

THE PIG WHO CRIED WEREWOLF

SHREK THE HALLS

DONKEY'S CAROLING CHRISTMAS-TACULAR

SHREK'S YULE LOG

Five Episodes from 'The Adventures of Puss in Boots' TV Series

THE ADVENTURES OF PUSS IN BOOTS EPISODE 1: HIDDEN

THE ADVENTURES OF PUSS IN BOOTS EPISODE 2: SPHINX

THE ADVENTURES OF PUSS IN BOOTS EPISODE 3: BROTHERS

THE ADVENTURES OF PUSS IN BOOTS EPISODE 4: DUCHESS

THE ADVENTURES OF PUSS IN BOOTS EPISODE 5: ADVENTURE

Deleted Scenes

FIONA'S PROLOGUE

THE DEAL

FIONA GETS THEM LOST

Additional bonus features include the DREAMWORKS ANIMATION VIDEO JUKEBOX, the BAHA MEN 'BEST YEARS OF OUR LIVES' music video, the SMASH MOUTH 'I'M A BELIEVER' music video, SHREK THE MUSICAL 'WHAT'S UP DULOC,' and feature commentary with directors Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson and producer Aron Warner.

Filmmakers

Directors: Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson

Producers: Aron Warner, John H. Williams, Jeffrey Katzenberg

Screenwriters: Ted Elliott, Terry Rossio, Joe Stillman, Roger S.H. Schulman

Cast: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, John Lithgow, Vincent Cassel

Based on the Work(s) of: William Steig

Visual Effects: Aron Warner

Technical Information: 4K Ultra HD Disc

Street Date: November 3, 2026

UPC Number: US 191329289488 / CDN 191329289273

Layers: BD 100

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 1.85:1 Widescreen (Dolby Vision and HDR10 for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color)

Rating: PG (Mild language and some crude humor)

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, French Canadian, Latin American Spanish

Sound: English (Dolby Atmos), French European (DTS Digital Surround 5.1), Latin American Spanish (DTS Digital Surround 5.1)

Run Time: 1:31:00

Technical Information: 4K UHD Steelbook

Street Date: November 3, 2026

UPC Number: US 191329288542 / CDN 191329288450

Layers: BD 100

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 1.85:1 Widescreen (Dolby Vision and HDR10 for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color)

Rating: PG (Mild language and some crude humor)

Languages/Subtitles: English, French Canadian, Latin American Spanish

Sound: English (Dolby Atmos), French European (DTS Digital Surround 5.1), Latin American Spanish (DTS Digital Surround 5.1)

Run Time: 1:31:00

SHREK is available for more information at https://www.universalpicturesathome.com/movies/shrek.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...