I'M JUST LIKE YOU, AND IT SUCKS: Edy Modica's Special to Debut on YouTube

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Edy Modica, the comedian and actor known for her role in JURY DUTY, is set to release her debut comedy special, I'M JUST LIKE YOU, AND IT SUCKS, for wide viewing on YouTube. The special is produced by Irony Point, the Emmy and Peabody-winning company behind I THINK YOU SHOULD LEAVE and Chris Fleming's HBO special LIVE AT THE PALACE. Filmed at The Slipper Room in New York City, the special was directed by Ben O'Brien, with Alex Bliss serving as director of photography and Danny Scharar as editor. In the special, Modica draws on personal stories to explore her search for human connection, guiding audiences through her life from childhood to adulthood.

I'm Just Like You, And It Sucks has set September 17, 2026 at 8pm as the wide release and YouTube Premiere date. The special was shot at The Slipper Room in NYC last summer.

Through unfiltered storytelling, Edy Modica discusses her longing for human connection and all of the ways she's contorted herself in search of it. Whether it be talking to stains on her aunt's carpet, making out with a pair of brothers on a cruise in 2007, or talking to a stranger about his late girlfriend who died in a car accident, Edy will stop at nothing to feel and spread love to the world around her. Edy guides the audience through her life as an angry poor kid, a sexually deviant teen, all the way to where she is now: a poor yet a slightly famous, sexually deviant adult, with a passion for Human Connection. Said Modica, 'we are all insane, complex perverts which means none of us are! And isn't that beautiful?!!?!'

Born and raised a New Yorker from Nyack to Bay Ridge to Ridgewood, Edy Modica is best known for her role in the Emmy Nominated comedy, JURY DUTY, in a performance that earned her a place in The Hollywood Reporter's list of 20 Supporting Actors Who Stole The Scene. She's also one of Vulture's Comedians You Should and Will Know. As a creator, Edy was named one of Filmmaker Magazine's '25 New Faces of Film Independent Film 2022 for her debut short film NICOLE, a Vimeo Staff Pick which Edy is currently developing as a half hour comedy pilot for HBO. On the small screen, Edy has recurred on Apple's SHRINKING, HBO Max's MADE FOR LOVE, HBO's HIGH MAINTENANCE, and Tracy Morgan's multicam series CRUTCH for Paramount+. On the big screen, Edy can be seen in Shawn Simmons's EENIE MEANIE starring Samara Weaving and recently wrapped on the Cameron Diaz-led feature for Netflix, BAD DAY.

Credits

An Irony Point Production (I Think You Should Leave, Fantasmas, Life & Beth, Chris Fleming: Live at the Palace)

Directed by Ben O'Brien

Executive Produced by Alex Bach and Daniel Powell (Irony Point), Ben O'Brien, and Edy Modica

Produced by Taylor Kowalski

Director of Photography - Alex Bliss

Edited by - Danny Scharar (Rap World, Paul T. Goldman, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson)

About Irony Point

Irony Point is an Emmy and Peabody-winning production company founded by producers Daniel Powell and Alex Bach. The company partners with singular comedic voices across film, television, stand-up, Broadway, and animation — working at every scale, with a particular taste for work that is strange, specific, and actually funny.

Credits include I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Julio Torres' Fantasmas, Life & Beth, and Inside Amy Schumer in television; Chris Fleming: Live at the Palace (HBO), Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact, and Michael Che: Shame the Devil (Netflix) in stand-up; the Tony-nominated Broadway production Oh, Mary!; and films including Josh Ruben's Scare Me (Sundance 2020) and Julian Glander's animated feature Boys Go to Jupiter.

Modica is also known for recurring roles on SHRINKING, MADE FOR LOVE, HIGH MAINTENANCE, and CRUTCH, along with film appearances in EENIE MEANIE and the upcoming Netflix feature BAD DAY.

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