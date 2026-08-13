Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Cameron Diaz and More in Drew Barrymore Friendship Compilation

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THE Drew Barrymore SHOW released a compilation gathering some of the host's most notable conversations with longtime friends, including Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Paris Hilton. The video strings together full segments from separate visits, opening with Aniston before moving into extended time with Sandler, a joint appearance featuring Diaz alongside Jonah Hill, Matt Bomer and Keanu Reeves, and individual conversations with Liu and Hilton.

Each segment runs as its own extended block rather than a quick highlight reel, giving the compilation room to show the rapport Barrymore has built with guests over recurring appearances. The Aniston segment opens the collection, followed by close to half an hour with Sandler, before the show shifts into a multi-guest conversation featuring Diaz, Hill, Bomer and Reeves together.

The back half of the compilation turns to Lucy Liu and then Paris Hilton, each getting a dedicated stretch of time rather than a brief cameo. The structure lets viewers watch how Barrymore's interview style plays out differently across a comedic actor, a longtime co-star and a media personality, without cutting away for a quick sound bite.

The compilation format reflects how frequently these particular guests have returned to the show over time, with the runtime built entirely around their individual sit-downs rather than a single themed episode. No new appearance is featured here; instead, the video functions as a retrospective pulling together previously aired conversations into one continuous watch.

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