BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Heads to Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back on the case in the roles that launched the dynamic duo to global superstardom in BAD BOYS FOR LIFE. The action-packed comedy that has earned over $400 million dollars at the worldwide box office and a Certified Fresh rating by Rotten Tomatoes, explodes onto Digital March 31 and 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD April 21 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. BAD BOYS FOR LIFE was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith and Doug Belgrad, executive produced by Chad Oman, Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson and James Lassiter and directed by Adil & Bilall.

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE brings even more laughs and thrilling action to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Digital, with over 50 minutes of special features, including an alternate ending from the film's high-octane final showdown, all-new and extended scenes, outtakes and bloopers, Easter eggs, an exclusive peek at the making of the film and a look back at the first three installments of the hit franchise. The DVD includes extended and alternate scenes, bloopers and more.

The original Bad Boys, Mike Lowry (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence), are back. After a string of assassinations and an attempt on Mike's life, he convinces a hesitant Marcus to hold off retirement and partner one last time. Together, they team up with AMMO, the new hotshot division of the Miami PD, to take down the merciless head of the Aretas Cartel. Rounding out the cast are Vanessa Hudgens (Spring Breakers), Alexander Ludwig (TV's "Vikings"), Charles Melton (TV's "Riverdale"), Paola Nuñez (TV's "The Purge"), Kate del Castillo (The Book of Life), award-winning recording artist Nicky Jam and Bad Boys franchise veteran Joe Pantoliano.

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE has a runtime of approximately 124 minutes and is rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout, sexual references and brief drug use.

Extended & Alternate Scenes (Including an Alternate Ending)

Outtakes & Bloopers

Ride or Die: Making Bad Boys for Life

Partners in Crime: Behind-the-Scenes

It's About Time: Go through 25 years of Bad Boys history with Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, the cast and crew

Easter Eggs: Directors Adil and Billal take us on a tour of a few of the Easter eggs and callbacks to earlier Bad Boys films

And more

4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY AND DIGITAL BONUS MATERIALS

DVD BONUS MATERIALS

Extended & Alternate Scenes

Outtakes & Bloopers

And more

CAST AND CREW

Directed By: Adil & Bilall

Screenplay By: Chris Bremner and Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan

Story By: Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan

Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith, Doug Belgrad

Executive Producers: Chad Oman, Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson, James Lassiter

Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nuñez, Kate del Castillo, Nicky Jam and Joe Pantoliano





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

SPECS4K Ultra HD: Feature: 2160p Ultra High Definition 2.39:1 | Audio: English DTS:X MAThe IMAX® Enhanced 4K Ultra HD™ edition features digitally remastered content presented with High Dynamic Range and DTS:X® audio for a more immersive at-home entertainment experience.Blu-ray: Feature: 1080p High Definition 2.39:1 | Audio: English 5.1 DTS-HD MADVD: Feature: 2.39:1 Anamorphic Widescreen | Audio: English 5.1 Dolby Digital