BACK TO THE FUTURE Returning to Theaters for 40th Anniversary

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Back to the Future, the 1985 film that inspired the Broadway musical, is returning to theaters nationwide beginning October 31. The limited engagement will also play in premium large screen formats, including Dolby Cinema, 4DX and D-Box, among others. Tickets are available now here.

Additionally, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will debut a lineup of Back to the Future releases on October 14, just ahead of Back to the Future Day on October 21. The centerpiece is the Back to the Future Trilogy – 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Gift Set, featuring all three films in 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital, packaged with a collectible Flux Capacitor SteelBook, an exclusive Gibson Mini Guitar replica, an OUTATIME metal license plate, a Back to the Future: A Visual History booklet, and an assortment of replica items from the Universal archives. Individual Steelbooks, along with a standard trilogy set, will also be for sale.

The new lineup of Back to the Future 40th Anniversary offerings features a comprehensive look at the legacy of the franchise, including hours of bonus features spanning new and archival content. The 4K release will also be available in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Take a look at the bonus content lineup below.

Released on July 3, 1985, Back to the Future introduced audiences to Marty McFly (Emmy and Golden Globe winner Michael J. Fox), a small-town California teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a plutonium-powered DeLorean invented by his eccentric friend, Doc Brown (Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd). Stranded in the past, Marty must ensure his teenage parents (Lea Thompson and Crispin Glover) fall in love or risk erasing his own existence. With time running out, he teams up with a younger Doc in a last-ditch effort to harness a bolt of lightning and return to 1985.

The film became the highest-grossing domestic release of 1985 and one of the most enduring movies of the decade, earning more than $385 million worldwide. It received four Academy Award nominations, including Best Original Screenplay, Best Sound, Best Sound Effects Editing and Best Original Song for Huey Lewis and the News’ “The Power of Love.” The film won for Best Sound Effects Editing.

Back to the Future was directed by Robert Zemeckis and written by Zemeckis and Oscar nominee Bob Gale. The film was produced by Gale and BAFTA nominee Neil Canton and executive produced by three-time Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg. It features cinematography by Oscar nominee Dean Cundey, editing by Oscar winner Arthur Schmidt and BAFTA nominee Harry Keramidas, production design by Oscar nominee Lawrence G. Paull, and an original score by Academy Award® nominee Alan Silvestri. Watch a new trailer below.

The musical adaptation opened on Broadway on Thursday, August 3, 2023, following a Gala Performance benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation. The musical features a book by Gale, music and lyrics by Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film, including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” The show played its final Broadway performance on Sunday, January 5, 2025. The production sold $80 million of tickets and by the end of its 18-month run, had been seen by over 900,000 people and played over 500 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Newly Produced Features:

40 Years Later: Reflecting on the Future – Co-writer/producer Bob Gale reflects on the legacy and cultural impact of the films.

Back to Hill Valley – Join Bob Gale along with Donald Fullilove (“Mayor Goldie Wilson”) as they revisit and discuss some of the most iconic filming locations.

Untold Stories of Back to the Future – Journey back in time with crew members as they share their personal stories from the set.

TCM Classic Film Festival Panel – Bob Gale, cinematographer Dean Cundey, and stunt double Charlie Croughwell reunite at the 40th anniversary premiere.

A Mystery in History – Discover the rich history of the Gibson guitar Marty McFly plays at the Enchantment Under the Sea dance and hear from the cast as they rally fans to help find the iconic prop that’s been missing for 40 years.

Legacy Bonus Features:

Tales from THE FUTURE: 6-Part Documentary

Deleted Scenes (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available)

An Alternate Future: Lost Audition Tapes

The Hollywood Museum Goes BACK TO THE FUTURE

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Behind the Scenes

Could You Survive the Movies? BACK TO THE FUTURE

OUTATIME: Restoring the DeLorean

Looking BACK TO THE FUTURE

The Physics of BACK TO THE FUTURE with Dr. Michio Kaku

Huey Lewis and the News "The Power of Love" Music Video

ZZ Top "Doubleback" Music Video

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Ride

Archival Featurettes

Behind the Scenes

2015 Message from Doc Brown

2015 Commercials

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Animated Series (2 Episodes)

Michael J. Fox Q&A

FAQs About the Trilogy

Theatrical Trailers

Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale

Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton