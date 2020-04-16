Audible Launches New Podcast LOCKED TOGETHER, Featuring Comedic Duos Discussing the Lockdown

According to Deadline, Audible is launching a new free podcast, Locked Together. The podcast will feature comedy duos, talking about how they are handling the lockdown, and sharing anecdotes from their respective experiences.

Guests will include Simon Pegg and Nick Frost; Jimmy Carr and Katherine Ryan; Sarah Millican and Jason Manford; Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French; Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney; Tez Ilyas and Sindhu Vee; Paul Whitehouse and Harry Enfield; and People Just Do Nothing's MC Grindah, DJ Beats, DJ Steves and Chabuddy G.

Audible will donate a fixed fee to different charities for every episode in the series.

"It's a strange and challenging time for a lot of people at the moment, but this series will go a small ways to helping raise money for a number of important causes," Sharon Horgan told Deadline. "It was a real pleasure to take part and I'm happy to see companies like Audible doing their bit."

Jimmy Carr added, "Unfortunately this time, laughter is not the best medicine. But hopefully these conversations will help people feel a little lighter..."

Read more on Deadline.





