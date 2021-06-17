Audible Inks Multi-Project Development and First Look Deal With Elizabeth Banks

Audible Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, today announced a multi-project development and first look deal with multi-award winning director, writer, and actress, Elizabeth Banks. Kicking off the collaboration are two exclusive originals: unscripted My Body, My Podcast and Fugly, a scripted ensemble comedy.

Inspired by Banks' personal experiences, My Body, My Podcast is a long-form, conversational podcast about the female experience, including sexuality, motherhood and more. Hosted by Banks and launching on July 29, the podcast's mix of personal candor and professional expertise will create a safe and open space to talk about all things sex and body and destigmatize these topics for young people and women. Episodes will feature a variety of experts, activists, and creators including Laverne Cox, Jameela Jamil, Maggie Brown & Helen Yenser, Ann Mitchell (Elizabeth's mother), Melissa Pintor Carnagey, and more (full list below). Banks' distinctive style - smart, funny, and open - engages her guests in thoughtful and informative conversations on intimate and often taboo topics, helping to make the subject matter more approachable for listeners.

Multi-cast scripted comedy series Fugly, created by Jenny Rachel Weiner, will center on a 20-something researcher for a tech company who goes undercover at a high school to find out what makes today's teens tick, and finds herself at the center of a gender war.

"Audio provides so many storytelling avenues. I've been loving the creative process and have had so much fun creating wildly different podcasts - from boundary pushing organic conversations, to a scripted ensemble comedy," shared Elizabeth Banks. "I'm thrilled to be in business with Audible, a collaborator that has been enormously supportive and fun to work with."

"On screen, behind the camera, and with a mic, Elizabeth Banks is a storyteller who offers a truly fresh, smart, and authentic point of view," said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible. "She's such an amazing balance of humor and heart. We are absolutely thrilled to kick off our collaboration together with 'My Body, My Podcast' and 'Fugly' -- two very different but equally entertaining series."

This deal follows Audible's recently announced production and development deals with top industry creatives such as Treefort Media, Topic Studios, Team Coco, Steph Curry's Unanimous Media, Kevin Hart's HartBeat Productions, Charlamagne tha God's GTHA World Productions, and The SpringHill Company, founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. Projects produced via this new deal will join a series of best-in-class Audible Originals including recent releases like The Pursuit of Healthiness with Blake Griffin, the #1 New York Times best-selling audio fiction The Sandman from Neil Gaiman, performed by James McAvoy, Kat Dennings and Michael Sheen, Letters from Camp, produced and performed by Jamie Lee Curtis, among many more.