Atlantic Records Announces BIRDS OF PREY: THE ALBUM

Atlantic Records is proud to announce BIRDS OF PREY: THE ALBUM, the star-studded, all-female musical companion to the eagerly awaited new film from Warner Bros. Pictures. The first official single from the groundbreaking soundtrack features an epic collaboration between Megan Thee Stallion and Normani. "Diamonds" makes history as the first song to interpolate and sample Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend." The confident, alluring and commanding track is accompanied by an official video incorporating exclusive footage from Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) - watch below!

BIRDS OF PREY: THE ALBUM is now available for pre-order HERE and arrives in stores and at all online retailers on Friday, February 7th in conjunction with the theatrical release of the feature film.

BIRDS OF PREY: THE ALBUM will be celebrated with a massive rollout leading up to the soundtrack and film's arrival on February 7th including exclusive new singles and mind-blowing music videos from a tremendous array of powerhouse female artists, including Halsey ("Experiment On Me"), Doja Cat ("Boss Bitch"), Charlotte Lawrence ("Joke's On You"), and Saweetie & GALXARA ("Sway With Me"). The revolutionary album also features brand new tracks from Summer Walker, Lauren Jauregui and Black Canary, Jurnee Smollett-Bell's character in the film. See below for full tracklisting.

BIRDS OF PREY: THE ALBUM continues the hugely successful partnership between Atlantic Records and Warner Bros. Pictures. The two companies previously teamed up for 2016's GRAMMY® Award-nominated SUICIDE SQUAD: THE ALBUM, which topped album charts in over 70 countries around the world, including two consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200. Certified 2x platinum by the RIAA, SUICIDE SQUAD: THE ALBUM defined the summer of 2016 with a number of platinum and multi-platinum certified singles, including the 7x platinum, GRAMMY® Award-nominated "Heathens" by twenty one pilots, the 3x platinum "Sucker For Pain" by Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic and Ty Dolla $ign (Feat. X Ambassadors), and the GRAMMY® Award-nominated, platinum certified "Purple Lamborghini" by Skrillex & Rick Ross.

BIRDS OF PREY: THE ALBUM was produced and overseen by Kevin Weaver, President, Atlantic Records West Coast (Soundtrack Album Producer of The Greatest Showman, Suicide Squad, Furious 7, The Fault in Our Stars, The Fate of the Furious). Named by Rolling Stone as a "soundtrack guru," Weaver is a GRAMMY® Award winner and five-time nominee, who has produced numerous multi-platinum soundtrack projects that have amassed tens of millions of albums sold worldwide.

BIRDS OF PREY: THE ALBUM was executive produced by Margot Robbie, Cathy Yan, Sue Kroll and Bryan Unkeless. Additional key players involved in the creation of the soundtrack include album producers Brandon Davis and Joseph Khoury, Executives in Charge of Music for Warner Bros. Pictures Darren Higman and Niki Sherrod, as well as Music Supervisors Season Kent and Gabe Hilfer.

ABOUT BIRDS OF PREY (AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OF ONE HARLEY QUINN) :

You ever hear THE ONE about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham's most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya's paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn, alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress; Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary; Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya; Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz; and Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis. Newcomer Ella Jay Basco also stars as Cassandra "Cass" Cain in her feature film debut.

Directed by Cathy Yan from a script by Christina Hodson, the film is based on characters from DC. Robbie also produced, alongside Bryan Unkeless and Sue Kroll. The film's executive producers are Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, Geoff Johns, Hans Ritter and David Ayer.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a LuckyChap Entertainment Production, a Clubhouse Pictures Production, a Kroll & Co. Entertainment Production, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). The film is being distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

BIRDS OF PREY: THE ALBUM TRACKLIST

Doja Cat - Boss Bitch WHIPPED CREAM (feat. Baby Goth) - So Thick Megan Thee Stallion & Normani - Diamonds Saweetie & GALXARA - Sway With Me Charlotte Lawrence - Joke's On You Maisie Peters - Smile CYN - Lonely Gun Halsey - Experiment On Me Jucee Froot - Danger K.Flay - Bad Memory Sofi Tukker - Feeling Good Lauren Jauregui - Invisible Chains Black Canary - It's A Man's Man's Man's World Summer Walker - I'm Gonna Love You Just A Little More Baby ADONA - Hit Me With You. Best Shot





