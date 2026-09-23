Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith Break Down Family Bonds on THE DROP After Show
Cast members examine how love and sacrifice keep a family together amid 1990s Los Angeles dangers.
The third episode of THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA After Show turns its focus to family, with series stars Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith and Nicki Micheaux unpacking the bonds that anchor the FX spinoff's story. The conversation centers on the pressures, sacrifices and responsibilities that come with holding a family together while navigating both the opportunities and the dangers of 1990s Los Angeles.
Blackk and Smith play cousins Lamar Kinsey and James Kinsey, two of the relatives pulled into Wanda Bell's orbit as she works to assemble what the series describes as a ragtag group of geniuses meant to reshape American culture through West Coast rap. Their characters' family ties have been a recurring thread across the series, with Lamar previously shown navigating contested gang territory and calming tensions inside a volatile rapper's safehouse.
On the After Show, the cast digs into how their characters' relationships function as tools for survival in a world defined by constant challenges and uncertainty, examining how love, loyalty and resilience get tested under pressure. The discussion frames family not just as emotional support but as a structural necessity for characters trying to make a way through the fallout of the crack epidemic.
THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA follows SNOWFALL characters Wanda Bell, played by Gail Bean, and Leon Simmons, played by Isaiah John, as they attempt to reinvent themselves amid the rise of West Coast rap. The After Show, hosted by DJ Hed, has previously brought in cast members and outside voices to unpack the series' themes, including a discussion of Los Angeles street politics with rapper Buddy, activist Skipp Townsend and SNOWFALL alum De'Aundre Bonds.
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