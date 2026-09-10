Lamar Plays His Track for Artillery, Sparking 'Life and Times of a Rydah' in THE DROP

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FX has shared a new scene from THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA titled 'Life and Times of a Rydah,' showing Lamar Kinsey diffusing a tense standoff inside volatile rapper Artillery's safehouse. Lamar does so by playing one of his own tracks, a move that impresses Artillery and sets off an impromptu performance as Artillery launches into the freestyle that gives the scene its title.

The clip centers on two characters central to the series' plot: Lamar Kinsey, played by Asante Blackk, and Artillery, played by Simmie 'Buddy' Sims III. Lamar is one of the cousins pulled into Wanda Bell's orbit as she works to build what the series describes as a ragtag group of geniuses meant to reshape American culture through West Coast rap. Artillery, meanwhile, is introduced as a rapper already entangled with law enforcement, making the safehouse setting for this scene especially charged.

THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA follows SNOWFALL characters Wanda Bell, played by Gail Bean, and Leon Simmons, played by Isaiah John, as they attempt to reinvent themselves in 1990s Los Angeles amid the fallout of the crack epidemic and the rise of West Coast rap. New episodes of the series air Tuesdays on FX and stream on Hulu.

The scene follows a string of behind-the-scenes looks FX has released detailing how music drives the show's narrative, including a prior featurette breaking down the track 'Officer Blackman' and its role in capturing the sounds and social issues of 1990s Los Angeles.

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