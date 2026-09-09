THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA Teaser Sets Up Wanda and Leon's Divided Paths

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FX has posted a new teaser titled 'Coming Up This Season' for THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA, offering a fresh glimpse at the series' central conflict: making a name in the music business means putting a target on your back. The clip frames the season around the collision of music, money, family and the streets as a new era begins in early 1990s Los Angeles.

The series follows two familiar SNOWFALL characters, Wanda Bell, played by Gail Bean, and Leon Simmons, played by Isaiah John, as they attempt to reinvent themselves in the aftermath of the crack epidemic. Wanda believes West Coast rap has the power to reshape American culture and works to assemble what the series calls a ragtag group of geniuses to help realize that vision, pulling in her cousins Lamar Kinsey, played by Asante Blackk, and James Kinsey, played by Peyton Alex Smith. Leon, meanwhile, has vowed to leave the streets behind and pursue atonement through a free legal clinic.

The new footage continues to build out tensions already introduced in earlier marketing, including Wanda's pursuit of volatile local rapper Artillery, played by Simmie 'Buddy' Sims III, who is already entangled with law enforcement, and her internship with former D-boy-turned-label-owner Darryl 'DG' Grant, played by Brandon Mychal Smith, which creates opportunities for Wanda while straining her relationship with Leon.

THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA premieres September 8 on FX and Hulu. The show's official trailer previously detailed Wanda and Leon's diverging paths as the two navigate the rise of West Coast rap.

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