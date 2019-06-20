Arielle Vandenberg to Host LOVE ISLAND on CBS

CBS announced today actress and comedian Arielle Vandenberg will host LOVE ISLAND this summer. She will preside over the matchmaking when the U.S. version of the international reality sensation debuts with a special 90-minute premiere, Tuesday, July 9 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. New one-hour episodes continue every weeknight through Wednesday, August 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT).

"As a huge fan of the show, I can't tell you how excited I am to be hosting LOVE ISLAND this summer. I'm here for it all... the love, the relationships, the re-coupling... bring it on," said Arielle Vandenberg. "I feel so honored to be at the head of the table watching it all go down!"

"Watching LOVE ISLAND is like watching your favorite romantic comedy five nights a week with your best friends...and Arielle would be the friend bringing the popcorn," said Sharon Vuong, Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming. "Aside from being a huge fan of the genre, she's a gifted performer with an impressive resume across multiple mediums who has a genuine and unique connection with all of her fans. We couldn't be more thrilled that she's joining us on this wild ride this summer."

Arielle Vandenberg is a talented actress and comedian. She is a brand favorite who has partnered with many blue-chip brands. Her past television credits include "How I Met Your Mother," on the Network, "Greek," "Meet the Browns," "The Ugly Truth" and "Bones," among others. In addition, she hosted "Car Show" on the mobile app Go90. Also, Arielle is an accomplished content creator, sharing her hilarious content with millions of followers per day across her social channels, including her former weekly Snapchat interview series, "Snap Hangs," which featured Julianne Hough, Sophia Bush, Nina Dobrev, Derek Hough and Maroon 5's James Valentine.

LOVE ISLAND begins as a group of single "Islanders" come together in a stunning villa in Fiji, ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and ultimately, relationships. Every few days the Islanders must couple-up - those who fail to find a partner to couple-up with risk being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn't always run smoothly. Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers, who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

The cast of Islanders will be announced shortly.





