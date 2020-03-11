Ariel Eliaz Surfaces in Controversial Universal Pictures Thriller THE HUNT

Actor Ariel Eliaz surfaces on screen in Universal Pictures new controversial thriller feature film, THE HUNT, releasing in theaters on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Theater goers will identify Eliaz from the Best of Festival award winning production of 'Boiled Alive!' at The Player's Theatre in New York, and for his Theatre Association of NY State (TANYS) Excellence Award winning portrayal of The Cat in 'Seussical the Musical'.

THE HUNT comes from director Craig Zobel (The Leftovers), and producers Jason Blum (Get Out, The Purge) and Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, Lost), who also co-wrote the script. Eliaz joins an A-list cast that includes Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz and Emma Roberts in a story that centered around 12 strangers being hunted down by a group of elites for sport.

On his appearance in the though-provoking film, Eliaz explains "I thought it was a great satirical story to reflect on how divided we currently are. It's a movie that definitely delivers a jolt while still masterfully telling a high energy, entertaining story."

Eliaz will also continue his recurring role as Lior in the upcoming Season 4 of the hit FX series, Snowfall, created by John Singleton. Introduced last season, Lior is the trusted bodyguard for prominent gangster Avi Drexler (Alon Aboutboul). His television credits also include The Deuce, The Haves and the Have Nots, MacGyver, Pose, Bull, Homeland, Gotham, Bluebloods among others. He has appeared in over 30 independent films with a Best Actor win at NYC Indie Film Awards for his portrayal of The Devil in Whisky Sour.

Working behind the scenes, Eliaz teamed with director Jessica Siqueiros to establish Viscera Productions, aimed at creating socially conscious films. Their comedy short, Pozole, won the 2019 Cinequest Jury Prize for Best Narrative Short Film and qualified for the Academy Awards.

Eliaz also recognizes that others need a helping hand, so he founded the non-profit The Cardium Project, assisting artists from low-income backgrounds get a foot hold with their acting careers. In addition, he works with kids that are locked-up at Juvenile Prisons, teaching them acting skills and creating film projects.

Watch the trailer for "The Hunt" here:

To learn more about Ariel Eliaz visit: arieleliaz.com





Related Articles View More TV Stories