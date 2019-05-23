'Archer After Hours' Launches Following the Premiere of ARCHER 1999

Fans of Archer have an entirely new way to engage with FXX's Emmy(R) Award-winning animated comedy series as stars Amber Nash ("Pam Poovey") and Lucky Yates ("Algernop Krieger") will host the new Archer After Hours immediately following the premiere of the 10th season, Archer: 1999, on May 29th.

Archer After Hours, which will stream live at https://www.facebook.com/ArcherFXX/, is part after-show, talk show, sketch show and party, but most importantly, it's a way for Nash and Yates to connect with, celebrate, and have fun with Archer fans via special guest interviews, behind-the-scenes commentary, cosplay spotlights, and more.

Three episodes have been ordered to stream post-episodic broadcast - May 29, June 26 and July 24.

Archer is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer, Lana Kane, and their crew of acid-tongued misfits onboard the M/V Seamus salvage ship. An important question arises as they explore deep space and try to outsmart giant aliens, intergalactic pirates, and vicious bounty hunters: how do they survive each other? Welcome to the space-tastic world of Archer: 1999.

The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the hard-drinking Captain, "Sterling Archer;" Aisha Tyler as Archer's Co-Captain and short-tempered ex-wife, "Lana Kane;" Jessica Walter as Archer's mother and ball of energy, "Malory Archer;" Judy Greer as the eagle-eye fighter pilot, "Cheryl/Carol Tunt;" Chris Parnell as the attention-seeking First Mate, "Cyril Figgis;" Amber Nash as the crew's rock monster muscle, "Pam Poovey;" Adam Reed as the out-of-place-in-space courtesan, "Ray Gillette;" and Lucky Yates as the synthetic human with questionable morals, "Algernop Krieger."

