Apple's TRUTH BE TOLD Truth Be Told Heads to the Paley Center

The Paley Center for Media today announced the latest selection to its Fall 2019 PaleyLive NY season: Apple's Truth Be Told: Exclusive Screening. The program will take place at the Paley Center's New York location on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 6:30 pm.

"We're honored to welcome Apple's highly-anticipated limited drama series TRUTH BE TOLD to the Paley Center," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We look forward to an unforgettable and entertaining conversation with this dynamic and award-winning team."

Truth Be Told, which launches on the Apple TV+ service on Friday, December 6, follows podcaster Poppy Parnell (Academy Award-winner Octavia Spencer) as she is compelled to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation and comes face to face with Warren Cave (Emmy Award-winner Aaron Paul), the man she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars. Her investigation navigates urgent concerns about privacy, media, and race. The Paley Center will host an exclusive screening of an upcoming episode from the limited drama series followed by a discussion and audience Q&A with series stars Octavia Spencer (who also serves as executive producer), Aaron Paul, and Executive Producer/Showrunner Nichelle Tramble Spellman.

PaleyLive programs offer audiences the rare opportunity to engage in lively discussions in intimate settings held at The Paley Center for Media in New York, to not only expand society's understanding of the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, but also to educate and entertain the public.

Tickets go on sale to Paley Patron, Fellow, and Supporting Members starting today at noon; Individual Members on November 27; and to the general public on November 29. The general public is strongly encouraged to sign up for Paley Center Membership as PaleyLive programs often sell out during the Member purchase period. For more information on tickets and other benefits of Paley Membership, please visit paley.me/truthbetold.





