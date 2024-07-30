Apple TV+ Unveils First-Look at Spanish-Language Drama MIDNIGHT FAMILY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has announced the global premiere date and first look at “Midnight Family,” the 10-episode medical drama series, hailing from showrunner and director Natalia Beristáin and created for television by Julio Rojas and Ariel Award winner Gibrán Portela, and produced by Juan de Dios Larraín and Pablo Larraín. The hour-long medical drama will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with two episodes on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through November 20, 2024.

“Midnight Family” features an entirely Hispanic cast and crew led by Ariel Award winner Joaquín Cosío (“Narcos: Mexico”), Renata Vaca (“Dale Gas”), Diego Calva (“Babylon”) and introduces Sergio Bautista, with the special participation of Goya Award winner Óscar Jaenada (“Hernán") and with José María de Tavira (“The Candidate”), Itzan Escamilla (“Élite”), Mariana Gómez (“The Queen of Flow”), Dolores Heredia (“Capadocia") and special guest Oscar nominee Yalitza Aparicio (“Roma”).

Inspired by the award-winning documentary of the same name, “Midnight Family” follows Marigaby Tamayo (Vaca), an ambitious and gifted medical student by day, who spends her nights saving lives throughout a sprawling, contrasted and fascinating Mexico City aboard her family’s privately owned ambulance. Along with her father Ramón (Cosío) and her siblings Marcus (Calva) and Julito (Bautista), Marigaby serves a population of millions by tackling extreme medical emergencies to make a living.

“Midnight Family” is produced for Apple TV+ by Fremantle and Fabula. The series is produced by Juan de Dios Larraín and Pablo Larraín through Fabula, the production company behind Oscar-winning film “A Fantastic Woman.” Ángela Poblete and Mariane Hartard serve as executive producers along with Natalia Beristáin. Rodrigo Herranz, Christian Vesper, Luke Lorentzen, Kellen Quinn, Josh Braun and Jonathan Bouzali also serve as executive producers. The project marks the second collaboration for Apple TV+, Fremantle and Beristáin, who previously directed episodes of the Apple Original series, “The Mosquito Coast.”

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 499 wins and 2,190 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

