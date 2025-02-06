News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Apple TV+ Sets New K-Pop Song Battle Series KPOPPED Starring PSY and Megan Thee Stallion

In each episode, western icons reimagine one of their biggest hits, collaborating with top-tier K-pop idols to deliver spectacular battle performances.

By: Feb. 06, 2025
Apple TV+ Sets New K-Pop Song Battle Series KPOPPED Starring PSY and Megan Thee Stallion Image
Apple TV+ has announced “KPOPPED,” an all-new eight-episode song battle series from executive producer Lionel Richie, starring PSY, the international chart-topper who helped bring K-pop to the world with his global sensation "Gangnam Style,” and three-time, Grammy award-winning superstar and executive producer Megan Thee Stallion, who also performs her hit song “Savage."  

In each episode, western icons reimagine one of their biggest hits, collaborating with top-tier K-pop idols to deliver spectacular battle performances, with a live Seoul-based audience picking the winner of the best new K-popped song. 

The series is executive produced by Moira Ross, Lionel Richie, Miky Lee, Megan Thee Stallion and Greg Foster, alongside Harry H.K. Shin and Jake Hong, with producer Kiwoong Kim for CJ ENM Co., Ltd., with its unparalleled expertise in music variety shows and content production. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and David Tibballs executive produce for Eureka Productions (a Fremantle company), alongside Bruce Eskowitz.



