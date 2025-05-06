Apple TV+ Renews Comedy Series TRYING for a Fifth Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has announced a fifth season renewal for acclaimed comedy series “Trying,” starring BAFTA Award nominee Esther Smith and SAG Award nominee Rafe Spall. Season five finds Nikki (Smith), and Jason (Spall) dealing with the consequences of Princess and Tyler’s biological mother Kat (Charlotte Riley) turning up at their doorstep, and the whirlwind of chaos she brings into their settled family life.

Since its global debut, “Trying” has been hailed as a “feel-good,” “poignant” and “addictive” comedy that is “one of Apple TV+‘s sweetest treats.” The series has achieved a 95% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, as fans applaud “standout performers,” “brilliant details” and the “heartwarming, critically acclaimed” series that “provides refreshing journeys we don’t often see on television.”

The ensemble cast also includes BAFTA Award winner Darren Boyd as Scott, Sian Brooke as Karen, Scarlett Rayner as Princess and Cooper Turner as Tyler. “Trying” is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton, and executive produced by BAFTA Award nominees Josh Cole and Sam Pinell alongside Chris Sussman. The series is produced by BBC Studios.

The complete first four seasons of “Trying" are now streaming on Apple TV+. Spall also stars in the upcoming new Apple TV+ drama “Smoke."

Comments