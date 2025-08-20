Antonia Thomas, Josh Dylan & Imelda Staunton to Star in AGATHA CHRISTIE’S TOMMY & TUPPENCE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor, Still Up), Josh Dylan (Buccaneers, Mamma Mia 2), and Olivier Award winner Imelda Staunton (Hello, Dolly!, The Crown) will star in Agatha Christie’s Tommy & Tuppence, a six-part contemporary adaptation of the Agatha Christie novels and short stories. The BritBox series will begin shooting this fall.

In the first contemporary English language television series adaptation of Agatha Christie’s stories, Tommy and Tuppence are a detective duo for the ages. They fall in love, fall out of it, and tumble back in, all while solving some thrilling, entertaining mysteries along the way.

Thomas will star as Tuppence, an actress and force of nature who won’t take no for an answer. Dylan will co-star as Tommy, a meticulous, charming crime writer who has lost his passion but finds it again when whirlwind Tuppence re-enters his life. Staunton rounds out the trio as the formidable Aunt Ada, a wry, retired private detective who loves her nephew, Tommy, because he never undermines her - only a fool would do so.

The series is written by Phoebe Eclair-Powell (The Road Trip, Harm), who also executive produces, in her first drama series commission for television. Fergus O’Brien (Happy Valley, The Tourist) will direct the first four episodes and Ellie Heydon (Outrageous, Trying) the last two. Stella Merz (Miss Austen, Gentleman Jack) will produce.

Most recently, Josh Dylan wrapped filming on the feature film, H is for Hawk, directed by Philippa Lowthorpe, opposite Claire Foy and Brendan Gleeson. He plays a leading role in The Buccaneers for Apple TV+ can currently be seen in the second series, which premiered this summer. Early in his career, he starred as the young ‘Bill Anderson,’ whose older version is portrayed by Stellan Skarsgård in Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again. He then went on to work in leading roles in several critically acclaimed series’, including The End of the F**king World, Noughts + Crosses, Allied and Masters of the Air.

Antonia Thomas starred as female lead Dr. Claire Brown in four seasons of the hugely successful ABC drama The Good Doctor, opposite Freddie Highmore. Most recently, Antonia has been seen starring alongside an all-star cast in Channel 4’s thrilling crime drama Suspect. Thomas has also appeared in a number of notable television series, including Small Axe, Lovesick, Still Up, Misfits, The Musketeers, Homefront; The Deep, and has also lent her voice to the reboot of the original 1997 hit children’s series, Teletubbies. On the big screen, Thomas first made her mark with a leading performance in Dexter Fletcher’s musical Sunshine on Leith, and also appeared in The Hybrid, Northern Soul, James McTeigue’s crime thriller Survivor, Nirpal Bhogal’s Netflix horror Firstborn, and Avril E. Russell’s thriller Rearview. Thomas will next be seen starring in Two Weeks in August, a BBC original eight-part drama series from the makers of I May Destroy You and Such Brave Girls.

Imelda Staunton is a multi-award-winning actress in film, television, theatre, and radio. Her theatre work includes Mrs Warren's Profession, Hello, Dolly!, Gypsy, A Delicate Balance, Uncle Vanya, amongst others, and Olivier Awards for A Chorus of Disapproval, Gypsy, Sweeney Todd, and Into the Woods. For television, her work includes The Crown as Elizabeth II, Talking Heads, Trying, Flesh and Blood, Cranford Chronicles, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Cambridge Spies, Easy Money, The Singing Detective, amongst others. Film includes Paddington in Peru, DOWNTON ABBEY 1 and 2, Amulet, Finding Your Feet, Pride (British Independent Film Award for Best Supporting Actress) the Harry Potter films, Taking Woodstock, Freedom Writers, and Vera Drake (BAFTA, British Independent Film Awards, Evening Standard Film Awards, London Critics’ Circle Award, Los Angeles Film Critics’ Association Award, New York Film Critics’ Circle Award for Best Actress; and SAG, Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations), amongst many others.