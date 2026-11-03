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I PLAY ROCKY Special Philadelphia Screening Draws Anthony Ippolito and AnnaSophia Robb

Kali Reis and Michael Buffer were among the guests at the Philadelphia Film Society Center screening of I PLAY ROCKY.

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I PLAY ROCKY Special Philadelphia Screening Draws Anthony Ippolito and AnnaSophia Robb

Director Peter Farrelly and stars Anthony Ippolito and AnnaSophia Robb attended the Special Philadelphia Screening for I PLAY ROCKY on Monday, November 2.

It was a hometown celebration for an iconic hometown character. Some of Philly's beloved and finest were in attendance as the upcoming film took center stage at the Philadelphia Film Society Center, with the likes of actress and professional boxer Kali Reis as well as ring announcer Michael Buffer, to name a few.

I PLAY ROCKY is set for release in select theaters on Friday, with a wider release everywhere on November 20. Tickets are available at Fandango.

As previously reported, the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and a new trailer showcases Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone.

The film is an electrifying true story about an unknown actor with an unshakable belief that he wasn't just meant to write Rocky—he was meant to be Rocky Balboa. Told 'no' at every turn, Sylvester Stallone bets everything on himself, holding the line on playing the lead against seemingly impossible odds. The result is the ultimate underdog story behind the ultimate underdog movie.

Cast and Creative Team

Directed by: Peter Farrelly

Written by: Peter Gamble

Produced by: Toby Emmerich, p.g.a., Christian Baha, p.g.a., Peter Farrelly, p.g.a., Paul Currie, Michele Weiss

Cast: Anthony Ippolito, AnnaSophia Robb, Toby Kebbell, P.J. Byrne, Jay Duplass, Kiki Seto, featuring Matt Dillon with Stephan James and Tracy Letts

Rating: PG-13 for strong language, brief sexual material, and smoking

Amazon MGM Studios presents I PLAY ROCKY. More information is available at the official site.

I PLAY ROCKY Special Philadelphia Screening Draws Anthony Ippolito and AnnaSophia Robb Image

I PLAY ROCKY Special Philadelphia Screening Draws Anthony Ippolito and AnnaSophia Robb Image

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