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Matt Dillon Discusses Playing Stallone's Father in I PLAY ROCKY

The actor also joked about his mother giving him stronger genes.

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Matt Dillon discussed playing Sylvester Stallone's father in the biopic I PLAY ROCKY during an appearance on the third hour of TODAY. The Academy Award nominee talked about the role and how an unrecognizable physical transformation helped him get into character.

Dillon also spoke about his part in the upcoming Magnificent 7 series, and joked during the conversation about his mother giving him 'stronger' genes. The sources for this appearance do not detail further specifics of the Magnificent 7 role.

I PLAY ROCKY is a behind-the-scenes drama about the making of the 1976 film Rocky, with Anthony Ippolito starring as Stallone. The film is directed by Peter Farrelly and premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. It is set to open in select theaters on November 6, with a wider release on November 20.

Other members of the film's cast have also been speaking about the project. As previously reported, AnnaSophia Robb discussed on TODAY the advice she received from Stallone about playing his first wife, Sasha Czack.

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