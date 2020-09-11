Anthony Anderson, America Ferrera, Issa Rae & More Will Appear on THE EMMYS

See the full list of newly-announced celebrity appearances!

ABC and the Television Academy have announced special appearances by some of Hollywood's biggest stars during the "72nd Emmy® Awards." Talent includes Anthony Anderson, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, J.J. Watt, Lena Waithe and Oprah Winfrey. Additionally, singer-songwriter and GRAMMY®-winning artist H.E.R. will make her Emmy® debut for a special "In Memoriam" performance. More talent joining the show will be announced soon.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the "72nd Emmy® Awards" will broadcast SUNDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. MDT/5:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC.

The Television Academy seeks to expand the horizons of television excellence. It strives to empower storytellers who shape the evolving television space through the programs, publications and events of the Academy and its Foundation. And it celebrates those who have led excellence by recording their stories and recognizing their achievements through accolades and awards, including television's most coveted prize, the Emmy® Award.

