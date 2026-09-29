Josh Hartnett Talks Filming VERITY with Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson

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Josh Hartnett stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to talk about starring in Verity alongside Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, giving host Jimmy Fallon a glimpse into what it was like working with his co-stars on the project.

During the conversation, Hartnett also recounted seeing whales while filming a separate project in Newfoundland, offering a lighter behind-the-scenes anecdote alongside the Verity discussion. He rounded out the appearance by describing his daughter's reaction to seeing him in the role, giving the segment a personal, family-oriented moment amid the talk of his co-stars.

The appearance centered largely on the dynamic between Hartnett, Hathaway and Johnson on the set of Verity, with Fallon steering the conversation toward what that collaboration looked like day to day.

Hartnett's Newfoundland whale-watching story added an unscripted detour to the sit-down, illustrating how a separate shoot far from Verity's set still found its way into the conversation.

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