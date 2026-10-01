Anne Hathaway Forced to Choose Life's Essentials in BEST THING EVER Game on TONIGHT SHOW
The game forces split second decisions between competing favorites with no room to hedge.
Anne Hathaway sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to play Best Thing Ever, a game built around impossible choices. The format pits two beloved things against each other and forces a single winner, with the loser essentially banished from the player's life for good.
The premise leaves no middle ground. Hathaway and Fallon worked through a series of matchups, each required to pick one option over the other and accept giving up whatever they did not choose. The setup turns ordinary favorites into high stakes decisions, with Hathaway's reactions to the tougher pairings driving much of the segment.
Unlike a standard sit down conversation, the game format keeps the focus on quick decision making rather than a scripted back and forth. That structure put Hathaway in the position of defending her picks on the spot, giving viewers a glimpse of her reasoning as she weighed one option against another in real time.
The segment aired as part of Hathaway's visit to the NBC late night program, with the episode also available to stream on Peacock for viewers who missed the original broadcast.
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