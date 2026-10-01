Anne Hathaway Forced to Choose Life's Essentials in BEST THING EVER Game on TONIGHT SHOW

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Anne Hathaway sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to play Best Thing Ever, a game built around impossible choices. The format pits two beloved things against each other and forces a single winner, with the loser essentially banished from the player's life for good.

The premise leaves no middle ground. Hathaway and Fallon worked through a series of matchups, each required to pick one option over the other and accept giving up whatever they did not choose. The setup turns ordinary favorites into high stakes decisions, with Hathaway's reactions to the tougher pairings driving much of the segment.

Unlike a standard sit down conversation, the game format keeps the focus on quick decision making rather than a scripted back and forth. That structure put Hathaway in the position of defending her picks on the spot, giving viewers a glimpse of her reasoning as she weighed one option against another in real time.

The segment aired as part of Hathaway's visit to the NBC late night program, with the episode also available to stream on Peacock for viewers who missed the original broadcast.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 16 Hrs 59 Min 57 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me