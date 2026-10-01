Anne Hathaway Reveals She Learned She Was Pregnant Right Before DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 Tour

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Anne Hathaway revealed she found out she was pregnant right before the press tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2 kicked off, sharing the timing of the news during a visit to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The actress walked host Jimmy Fallon through how the discovery landed just as promotional duties for the sequel were set to begin, giving audiences a glimpse into the personal news arriving alongside a major career moment.

Hathaway also addressed a viral red carpet moment tied to Verity, explaining her so called mom mode reaction that circulated online. The conversation touched on her initial expectations for the film, with Hathaway admitting she had originally thought Verity was a romantic comedy, a misconception she unpacked for Fallon during the sit down.

The appearance took an unexpected turn into sports, with Hathaway reacting to getting credit for the Knicks' NBA playoff win. She discussed her response to being associated with the team's success, adding a lighter note to a conversation that otherwise moved between her pregnancy news, her viral carpet moment, and her work on Verity.

Hathaway's stop on the program mixed personal revelations with career talk, rounding out an appearance that covered her upcoming Devil Wears Prada 2 promotional cycle alongside her reflections on Verity and the unrelated sports moment that briefly put her in headlines.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 17 Hrs 03 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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