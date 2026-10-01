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Anne Hathaway Reveals She Learned She Was Pregnant Right Before DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 Tour

The actress also weighed in on getting credit for the Knicks playoff win.

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Anne Hathaway revealed she found out she was pregnant right before the press tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2 kicked off, sharing the timing of the news during a visit to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The actress walked host Jimmy Fallon through how the discovery landed just as promotional duties for the sequel were set to begin, giving audiences a glimpse into the personal news arriving alongside a major career moment.

Hathaway also addressed a viral red carpet moment tied to Verity, explaining her so called mom mode reaction that circulated online. The conversation touched on her initial expectations for the film, with Hathaway admitting she had originally thought Verity was a romantic comedy, a misconception she unpacked for Fallon during the sit down.

The appearance took an unexpected turn into sports, with Hathaway reacting to getting credit for the Knicks' NBA playoff win. She discussed her response to being associated with the team's success, adding a lighter note to a conversation that otherwise moved between her pregnancy news, her viral carpet moment, and her work on Verity.

Hathaway's stop on the program mixed personal revelations with career talk, rounding out an appearance that covered her upcoming Devil Wears Prada 2 promotional cycle alongside her reflections on Verity and the unrelated sports moment that briefly put her in headlines.

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