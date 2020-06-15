Animal Planet Announces Premiere Date for Return of PIT BULLS & PAROLEES

In Animal Planet's PIT BULLS & PAROLEES, Tia Torres dedicates her life to running Villalobos Rescue Center, the largest pit bull rescue center in the country, where she works tirelessly to dismantle the unfair stereotypes placed on pit bulls. In fulfilling this mission, she also offers a fresh start to individuals recently released from prison who work for her as staffers and volunteers; together they strive to give a new lease on life to dogs that have been discarded, demonized and abused due to the reputation of their breed. In the never-ending battle to save man and man's best friend, Tia and her family now dedicate their lives to saving any breed of dog in desperate need of help. PIT BULLS & PAROLEES returns to Animal Planet on Saturday, July 25 at 9 PM ET/PT.

After nearly 30 years in rescue, Tia thinks she has seen it all - but this season, New Orleans rescue life keeps her guessing. In the season premiere, Tia and the Villalobos team receive an unexpected call when a local adopter returns her new canine companion, Sweetcakes, soon after taking her home. Mariah, Tia's daughter, works to rescue Mr. Crowley, a well-behaved dog that was abandoned at a store after his homeless owner could no longer care for him. Viewers also meet Alicia, an extremely emaciated dog desperate for a SECOND CHANCE at LIFE AFTER she is brought to the Villalobos dog boutique in the French Quarter.

This season's rescues are full of unforgettable ups and downs, including stories of resilience and solidarity. Tia steps in when a rural shelter meets capacity and takes in new dogs to save them from what would've been their unfortunate fate. She also takes a pit bull rescued from rough conditions in Kuwait. We'll also witness the Villalobos family come together when one of Tia's twin sons is involved in a motorcycle accident, and the entire Villalobos crew pitches in to help with his recovery. Later this season, Villalobos Rescue Center is shocked when their favorite parolee is arrested, leaving his future at the rescue uncertain. Throughout the season, Animal Planet audiences will witness endless heartfelt tales of companionship as dogs find their forever homes.

In addition to watching the show on Animal Planet, viewers can stream episodes of PIT BULLS & PAROLEES on the Animal Planet GO app. They can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #PitBullsandParolees and follow Animal Planet on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All past seasons of the show can be viewed in its entirety by audiences in the U.S. on the Animal Planet GO app.

PIT BULLS & PAROLEES is produced for Animal Planet by 44 Blue Productions, a RED ARROW Studios company, and Rive Gauche Television. Rasha Drachkovitch, Billy Cooper, and Jen Bies Duffy are the executive producers for 44 Blue Productions. For Animal Planet, Lisa Lucas is executive producer and Robyn Salzman serves as associate producer.

