Andy Cohen Reveals He Wanted REAL HOUSEWIVES Cancelled Early On

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Andy Cohen made a surprising confession about the early days of one of television's biggest reality franchises during a recent appearance on TODAY, revealing that he originally hoped Bravo would cancel The Real Housewives after its first installment. The admission came as Cohen previewed REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP, a new special bringing together seven of the franchise's most recognizable stars to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary.

Cohen, who has become the public face of Bravo's Real Housewives franchise, previewed the upcoming special, in which seven of the show's most iconic stars hit the road together for the Ultimate Girls Trip. His comments touched on how unexpected the franchise's longevity has been, given his early doubts about whether it would survive past its debut season with The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During the interview, Cohen framed the Ultimate Girls Trip as a milestone moment for a franchise marking its 20th anniversary. He did not shy away from acknowledging how much the show's trajectory defied his own expectations at the outset.

Cohen has recently made headlines beyond Bravo programming as well. He and frequent collaborator Anderson Cooper were invited to serve as guest judges at Cats: The Jellicle Ball after the show's choreographers appeared on Watch What Happens Live, extending what they called a legally binding invitation for the duo to attend a performance together.

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