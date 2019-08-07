Amy Carney Named Chief Operating Officer of FOX Entertainment

Amy Carney has been named Chief Operating Officer for FOX Entertainment, it was announced today by Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment.

Based in Los Angeles and reporting directly to Collier, Carney will be responsible for overseeing research, strategy and operations for the media company.

"I'm pleased to welcome Amy to FOX Entertainment. She's a smart, sophisticated leader whose passion and professionalism I've admired for years," said Collier. "No matter the role, department or platform, Amy has helped build businesses, broadly elevated thinking and process, and grown meaningful internal and external partnerships. Her arrival marks yet another important step in the building of this new company. We are immediately better for her presence."

Carney most recently was President of Advertiser Sales, Strategy and Research at Sony Pictures Television. She joined SPT in 2003 to lead its advertiser sales team, adding strategy and global research to her responsibilities in 2012. From 2000 to 2003, she held the position of Vice President, Sales, for Univision Online. Previously, she was General Manager at Ticketmaster Online-Citysearch from 1999 to 2000. Prior to Citysearch, from 1997 to 1999, she served as General Sales Manager at WTVR-TV, the CBS affiliate television station in Richmond, VA. From 1989 to 1994, she was Vice President and General Sales Manager at TeleRep, the national TV sales organization. She has served as a board advisor at Brightline Media, a dynamic ad insertion company for advanced television; No More Kids with Cancer, which is dedicated to finding safer treatments for children with cancer; and ITN Networks, a programmatic television firm. Carney earned a bachelor's degree in Business from the College of New Rochelle.





