Amazon Prime Surprise Drops Season Two of TOM CLANCY'S JACK RYAN

Today Amazon Prime Video surprised fans by globally releasing the second season of action-thriller Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski (A Quiet Place), one day early. The announcement was made via Krasinski's social channels in which immediately following his posting the series went live on Prime Video.

In the second season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, after tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, CIA Officer Jack Ryan, portrayed by Krasinski, heads down to South America to investigate. As Jack's investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home for Jack, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the President's nefarious plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season Two, is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Paramount Television and produced by Skydance Television, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video. In addition to Krasinski, the second season of the dramatic series also stars Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as James Greer, Noomi Rapace (Prometheus) as Harriet 'Harry' Baumann and Michael Kelly (House of Cards) as Mike November.

The series is executive produced by Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay, Krasinski and Allyson Seeger, along with Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, who created the series for television. Additionally, Andrew Bernstein, Vince Calandra, David Graziano, Tom Clancy, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, Mace Neufeld, Lindsey Springer, Dennie Gordon and Phil Abraham also executive produce the second season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.





Related Articles View More TV Stories