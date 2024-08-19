Almin Karamehmedovic Named President of ABC News

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Almin Karamehmedovic has been named president, ABC News, as announced by Debra OConnell, president, News Group and Networks, Disney Entertainment, to whom Karamehmedovic will continue to report.

In his new role, Karamehmedovic will oversee the day-to-day operations of the nation’s No. 1 news network. He will lead the teams responsible for the many iconic, award-winning shows across the division, including ratings leaders “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “Good Morning America,” “The View,” “20/20” and “Nightline,” as well as ABC News Live, ABC News Studios and special events coverage.

“Almin has devoted his career to ABC News, mastering every role and elevating excellence in journalism by connecting with viewers in a very meaningful and profound way that resonates with them,” said OConnell. “He is a widely respected, seasoned journalist of the highest order who has worked his way up to senior executive producer of ‘World News Tonight with David Muir,’ earning the trust of colleagues and industry peers along the way. I have no doubt ABC News will reach new heights under his leadership.”

“I approach this role with great respect and humility, not only for the hundreds of colleagues around the world whose tireless contributions fuel the unflinching and unbiased reporting of ABC News but also for the viewers we serve,” said Karamehmedovic. “Our team represents the best in journalism. We are grateful to have Debra OConnell, who sets the bar for all of us in a meaningful and supportive way that enables us to thrive in a profession we revere and love.”

Karamehmedovic has overseen the production and all daily operations of “World News Tonight with David Muir,” the most-watched newscast in America across broadcast and cable, and often, the No. 1 program on all of television, since August 2014. In January 2022, News Content Development, including short- and long-form projects on streaming and broadcast, was added to his purview as his role expanded from executive producer to senior executive producer.

Under Karamehmedovic’s leadership, “World News Tonight with David Muir” ranks as the No. 1 evening newscast in Total Viewers for the eighth straight year. In addition, the program ranks No. 1 in Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 for the fifth consecutive season.

Prior to “World News Tonight with David Muir,” Karamehmedovic was executive producer of “Nightline,” ABC News’ late-night flagship newsmagazine. He also executive produced “Nightline” in primetime for two consecutive seasons as well as numerous other ABC primetime hours, “20/20” specials and ongoing breaking news special reports.

Karamehmedovic joined ABC News as a freelance video editor based in London in 1998. Three years later, he was one of the first journalists to gain access to Tora Bora, Afghanistan, where Osama bin Laden was hiding. In 2003, he embedded with the U.S. Army during the invasion of Iraq, and in 2005, he was one of the first journalists to travel to Darfur/Sudan to report on the genocide. The following year he covered the war in Southern Lebanon and in 2010 was one of the first to arrive in Haiti following the devastating earthquake. More recently, Karamehmedovic returned to Al Anbar in Iraq to document the fight against ISIS and traveled to the frontlines of Afghanistan. He has been to Auschwitz with survivors of the Holocaust 75 years later; to Normandy with America’s heroes; and to Madagascar to report on the children of climate change.

After he moved to New York and joined “Nightline” in 2008, Karamehmedovic traveled the world producing notable pieces for the program, including living among the Indigenous people of the Enawene Nawe tribe in the remote and uncivilized Amazon; detailing the ongoing Mexican drug wars; and exposing American pedophiles permitted to leave the United States and abuse children in Cambodia.

Karamehmedovic was part of the first wave of producers trained to shoot, produce, edit and broadcast from anywhere in the world. He has used those abilities to great effect at ABC News, infusing many reports with an intimacy and immediacy that brings viewers closer to the heart of a story. He has traveled to more than 100 countries and is the recipient of the prestigious DuPont Award, as well as 16 Emmys®, nine Edward R. Murrow Awards, two Christopher Awards and a Peabody Award.

Karamehmedovic graduated from the University of Greenwich in London.

Photo Credit: Nathan Martin/ABC News

Comments