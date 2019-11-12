Alice Merton's Contestant Wins THE VOICE OF GERMANY

Last night, Alice Merton's THE VOICE of Germany contestant, Claudia Emmanuela Santoso won the season. This victory marks the first time in THE VOICE of Germany's nine seasons that a female coach had the winning contestant. Prior to her victory, Merton and Santoso sang an original single Alice had written for her entitled, "Goodbye." Santoso won the contest with a whopping 46% of the vote against four other competitors. Santoso is the third international contestant to win in the show's history.



Last month, Alice Merton released her MINT +4 Deluxe LP via Mom+Pop Music. This is after the release of her highly acclaimed debut LP, MINT. Since its release, Alice has continued her "No Roots" sentiment as she performed at Coachella, returned to Jimmy Kimmel, toured across multiple continents and is now a judge on THE VOICE of Germany. All of which was accomplished throughout 2019.



Earlier this year, Alice Merton announced her upcoming east coast tour which will begin next week:

Tour Dates:

11/18/19 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club *

11/19/19 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *

11/20/19 - New York, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg *



*w/ Raffaella

As the full-blooded musician and workaholic she is, Alice recorded four new songs for the release, "PCH", "Back to Berlin", "Keeps Me Awake," and lead single "Easy." Adding even more nuances and energy to the debut, MINT +4 is reflective of Alice Merton's life since her breakout.



"Easy" sees Alice balancing all her new-found fame with her normal life. Constantly moving towards new heights, new countries and new sounds these four new tracks adorn THE STORY BEHIND the already monumental debut.



MINT achieved critical acclaim from a variety of publications, Jon Pareles of the New York Times praised the LP in his weekly column. Town + Country also raved saying, "Alice Merton is About to Have the Breakout Album of 2019." Last year, Alice's breakout single "No Roots" was certified gold by the RIAA and achieved over 430M streams.

MINT +4 - Tracklisting

1. Learn To Live

2. 2 Kids

3. No Roots

4. Funny Business

5. Easy

6. Homesick

7. Lash Out

8. Keeps Me Awake

9. Speak Your Mind

10. I Don't Hold A Grudge

11. Honeymoon Heartbreak

12. PCH

13. Trouble In Paradise

14. Why So Serious

15. Back To Berlin

Photo Credit: Paper Plane Records International / Danny Jungslund





