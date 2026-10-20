Alexandre Desplat Scores THE SOCIAL RECKONING for Sony Pictures

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Two-time Oscar-winning composer Alexandre Desplat has scored Sony Pictures' THE SOCIAL RECKONING, writer-director Aaron Sorkin's companion piece to the hit film THE SOCIAL NETWORK.

THE SOCIAL RECKONING (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) with music by Alexandre Desplat is out now. The album's two lead singles include the title track, 'The Social Reckoning,' and 'The Lament,' which features stirringly layered vocals by world-renowned soprano Renée Fleming.

One of cinema's most celebrated composers, Alexandre Desplat approached THE SOCIAL RECKONING as an intensely character-driven story, crafting music that serves as an emotional counterpart to the film's dialogue and drama. Recorded with a full orchestra on the renowned John Williams Scoring Stage at Sony Pictures Studios, Desplat's score embraces a rich symphonic palette that moves seamlessly between intimate character moments and large-scale dramatic sequences.

'When I first read Aaron Sorkin's script, I was taken aback by the sophistication of his writing. The dialogue is integral to this film. The language ended up being more important to this score than any other music I've ever written. The greatest challenge was finding the rhythm between their voices and performances, to find the right moment for music to join the actors in the scene,' says Alexandre Desplat.

Developed through close collaboration with Sorkin, the score explores the competing forces that define the film's central narrative: courage and uncertainty, conviction and doubt, personal sacrifice and public responsibility. At the heart of the score is a musical portrait of Frances Haugen, whose journey from employee to whistleblower forms the emotional core of the film.

Through themes that balance vulnerability with determination, Desplat's music reflects a character wrestling with difficult choices before ultimately acting according to her conscience. Showcasing his signature ability to fuse emotional nuance with dramatic scope, Desplat's score is both deeply personal and strikingly cinematic, illuminating the human consequences behind one of the most significant stories of the digital age.

About The Social Reckoning

Inspired by true events and the whistleblower who started the social media reckoning seen playing out today, this Aaron Sorkin original screenplay is a companion piece to the hit film THE SOCIAL NETWORK and a true David and Goliath story. Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network's most guarded secrets.

Written and Directed by Aaron Sorkin. Produced by Todd Black, p.g.a., Peter Rice, p.g.a., Stuart Besser, p.g.a., Aaron Sorkin, p.g.a. Executive Producers are Lauren Lohman, Roger McNamee, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Broderick Johnson, and Andrew A. Kosove. The film stars Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen, with Bill Burr and Jeremy Strong.

About Alexandre Desplat

Two-time Academy Award-winning, three-time BAFTA-winning, and three-time César-winning composer Alexandre Desplat is one of the most respected film composers in the world today. He is noted for his collaborations with some of the world's top filmmakers: Guillermo Del Toro, Wes Anderson, George Clooney, Greta Gerwig, David Fincher, Kathryn Bigelow, Stephen Daldry, Jacques Audiard, Stephen Frears, Tom Hooper, Ang Lee, Terrence Malick, Gareth Edwards, Jonathan Glazer, Angelina Jolie, and Aaron Sorkin.

Desplat first captivated American audiences with his scores for Girl with a Pearl Earring and Birth. He has since scored a range of acclaimed films and received prestigious accolades, including 12 Oscar nominations for Best Original Score: The Queen, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The King's Speech, Argo, Philomena, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Imitation Game, The Shape of Water, Isle of Dogs, Little Women, and Frankenstein. He won Oscars for Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel in 2015 and Guillermo Del Toro's The Shape of Water in 2018. The Shape of Water score also garnered Desplat a Golden Globe, a BAFTA Award, and three Grammy nominations. In 2026, Desplat received Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Critics Choice nominations for Frankenstein, his third collaboration with del Toro.

He won his first Golden Globe for Best Original Score for The Painted Veil in 2007. He has received a total of 16 Golden Globe nominations, including 15 for Best Original Score: Girl with a Pearl Earring, Syriana, The Painted Veil, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The King's Speech, Argo, The Imitation Game, The Danish Girl, The Shape of Water, Isle of Dogs, Little Women, The Midnight Sky, The French Dispatch, Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio and Frankenstein. Alexandre Desplat has received 11 Grammy nominations and won twice, for his scores for The King's Speech in 2012 and The Grand Budapest Hotel in 2015.

Desplat's work includes Angelina Jolie's Unbroken; his second collaboration with Tom Hooper, The Danish Girl; Gareth Edwards' Godzilla; Illumination Entertainment's box office hits The Secret Life of Pets and The Secret Life of Pets 2, directed by Chris Renaud; Stephen Frears' Florence Foster Jenkins, starring Meryl Streep; Kathryn Bigelow's Zero Dark Thirty; Chris Weitz's The Twilight Saga: New Moon; David Yates' Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Parts 1 & 2; Jacques Audiard's first six films, including A Prophet and Rust and Bone, as well as The Sisters Brothers; George Clooney's The Ides of March, The Monuments Men, and Suburbicon; and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin's NYAD, starring Jodie Foster and Annette Bening.

Most recently, Desplat scored THE SOCIAL RECKONING, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. The film follows a whistleblower exposing Facebook's most guarded secrets and is a companion piece to THE SOCIAL NETWORK, for which Sorkin won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

In 2014, Desplat became the first composer to serve as president of the international jury of the Venice Film Festival. In the summer of 2025, Desplat conducted the L.A Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl in a concert celebrating his acclaimed scores. He was made a Chevalier of the Legion d'honneur, Officer of the Ordre national du Mérite, and Commander of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, and received the Gold Medal in the Arts from the Kennedy Center International Committee on the Arts.

Born to a Greek mother and a French father, Desplat grew up in France with a budding love for Hollywood film music and broke into the French film industry in the 1990s. 'I was in a car with a friend who had offered me a double vinyl of Star Wars,' Desplat remembers. 'It might have been '78. He gave me this record, and I remember having said to him, 'Hmm. Music composed and conducted by John Williams. That's what I want to do.' And that's what I'm doing.' With a penchant for lyricism, elegant orchestrations, and precise dramatization, Desplat has joined the pantheon of all-time greats.

Official website

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