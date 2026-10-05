Aaron Sorkin Says THE SOCIAL RECKONING Isn't Political, Reveals Jeremy Strong Stayed in Character

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Aaron Sorkin sat down with TODAY to discuss THE SOCIAL RECKONING, his new film continuing the story of what Facebook and social media have become. Asked about the political nature of the project, Sorkin pushed back directly, saying, "Unless you're anti the truth, you shouldn't find the film political." He also offered a glimpse behind the scenes, revealing that Jeremy Strong, who plays Mark Zuckerberg, remained in character around the clock during production. "The results speak for themselves. It's not silly," Sorkin said of Strong's approach.

THE SOCIAL RECKONING is billed as a companion piece to Sorkin's The Social Network and follows Frances Haugen, a Facebook engineer who partners with Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz to expose the company's internal secrets. The film is inspired by true events surrounding the real-life whistleblower who set off a broader reckoning over social media's influence. Sorkin wrote and directed the film, which stars Mikey Madison as Haugen, Jeremy Allen White as Horwitz, and Jeremy Strong as Zuckerberg.

During the TODAY interview, Sorkin also touched on other projects, weighing in on A Few Good Men's move to Broadway and addressing ongoing speculation about a potential reboot of The West Wing. Those comments came alongside his defense of THE SOCIAL RECKONING's tone, as he continues to promote the film ahead of its theatrical run.

The film previously had its world premiere in New York, where Sorkin was joined by cast members including Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong, and Bill Burr, following earlier screenings in Paris and London. Photos from the New York premiere captured the cast ahead of the film's October 9 theatrical release.

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