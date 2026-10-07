Aaron Sorkin on Why Writing THE SOCIAL RECKONING Broke His Nose
The writer-director discussed juggling both jobs on his Facebook-centered follow-up film.
Aaron Sorkin sat down with Michael Kosta on THE DAILY SHOW to discuss writing and directing THE SOCIAL RECKONING, his new film that brings him back to the story of Mark Zuckerberg sixteen years after THE SOCIAL NETWORK. Sorkin described approaching Zuckerberg this time as an anti-hero, offering a different lens on the character than the one he wrote for the earlier film.
Much of the conversation centered on the demands of serving as both writer and director on the project, a dual role Sorkin discussed candidly with Kosta. He also recounted a striking anecdote from the writing process itself, telling Kosta that intense physicality while working on the script once landed him in the hospital with a broken nose.
THE SOCIAL RECKONING is billed as a companion piece to THE SOCIAL NETWORK, following Frances Haugen, a Facebook engineer who partners with Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz to expose the company's internal practices. Sorkin has previously discussed the film elsewhere, telling TODAY that he does not see it as a political work and revealing that Jeremy Strong, who plays Zuckerberg, stayed in character throughout filming.
Sorkin's earlier remarks on THE SOCIAL RECKONING add further detail to a project that has also drawn attention for its cast, including Mikey Madison, who plays whistleblower Frances Haugen in the film.
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