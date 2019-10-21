Alec Tibaldi's 'Spiral Farm' Sets December 13th Theatrical Release Date

Writer/director Alec Tibaldi's feature film debut the powerful coming of age drama "Spiral Farm," starring Piper De Palma (daughter of iconic film director Brian De Palma) in her breakout feature film debut has been acquired by independent film champion Indican Pictures for a theatrical release in multiple markets beginning on December 13th, 2019 with a VOD/Digital/DVD release to follow.

"Spiral Farm" stars Piper De Palma, daughter of iconic film director Brian De Palma, alongside Amanda Plummer (Ryan Murphy's upcoming "Ratched," "Pulp Fiction," "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"), Jade Fusco ("Youth in Revolt," " Wonder Valley"), Cosimo Fusco ("Angels & Demons," "Gone in Sixty Seconds"), Teo Halm ("Earth to Echo," "Memoria,"and Music Producer of Beyonce's Lion King and Donald Glover's Guava Island: https://www.teohalm.com/), Sara Anne ("Public Disturbance, "Open Season"), and Landen Beattie ("Jane the Virgin," "The Box").

"Spiral Farm," is an intimate portrait of a teenage girl growing up in a commune where life is disrupted by the arrival of two mysterious outsiders. The film redefines her understanding of sexuality, modern relationships, but also takes the viewer on a rare journey into a world rarely seen. Piper De Palma leads audiences on an emotional roller coaster as she not only dances but carries great emotional weight on her slender shoulders. The film has garnered critical praise and awards throughout the film festival circuit beginning with its world premiere at Slamdance Film Festival in January, before expanding its audience internationally to Taormina International Film Festival in Italy - where it won best film. The film has also screened at Woods Hole Film Festival and can next be seen upcoming Buffalo International Film Festival.

Produced by an extraordinary team including Michael Hoopingarner ("2 Chainz Feat. Drake, Quavo: Bigger Than You"), Madeline Tibaldi ("Spiral Fsrm"),Nikal Shyam Sunder ("My Father Die"), Eduardo Moises Solera ("Dolores"), Ming ("2.0"), and executive producer, Ron Bozeman ("Silence of the Lambs," "Human Stain," "The Ref," "Beloved," "Ricki and the Flash" as well as the series - "A Gifted Man"). The team for this unique film all came on board because of the amazing vision of director Alec Tibaldi ("After School") and the visionary Cinematography of DP Scott Ray ("A Million Ways To die In the West," "Time Lapse") who present this intimate and stirring examination of friendship, love, and contemporary relationships with a very unique view.

The film is A HAUNTING look at families in the modern age where utopia is not always what it seems, but it challenges audiences perceptions of what communes are, who the people that make them up consist of and why we should not be so quick to judge those that live differently than ourselves.

When two outsiders arrive at an isolated commune, seventeen-year old Anahita begins questioning her reality and what a future in the world would be like. Spiral Farm explores betrayal, passion, sensuality, our sense of family and how each of us struggles to find our place in the world whether that is in a closed environment or the world at large.

The deal was negotiated by Shaun Hill and attorney Michael Trauben for Indican Pictures, and producers rep Bill Strauss from Bridge Independent for the filmmakers.

Indican Pictures is a boutique distribution company specializing in feature films.

Some of Indican's past releases include The Boondock Saints, Independent Spirit Award winner Hybrid, NAACP Image award winner the Black List and more recently The Lumber Baron, Killer Unicorn and Sid Haig's final film, High on the Hog.





Related Articles View More TV Stories