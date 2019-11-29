Albert Hughes to Direct Remake of THE FUGITIVE

Albert Hughes has been announced to direct a reboot of The Fugitive at Warner Bros, according to Deadline.

The remake will be written by Brian Tucker with Erik Feig producing.

The studio intends on putting a new spin on The original film was released in 1993 based on the 1963 TV series. The Fugitive earned seven Oscar nominations and Tommy Lee Jones, who played U.S. Marshal Samuel Gerard, won for Best Supporting Actor. The film followed Harrison Ford's Dr. Richard Kimble, who was accused of murdering his wife and was hellbent on finding the one-armed man who actually did it.

The studio isn't the only Fugitive remake in town, as Quibi has also announced a remake of The Fugitive, starring Kiefer Sutherland as the hunter and Boyd Holbrook playing a murder suspect. Quibi's The Fugitive centers on a man accused of blowing up an LA subway station, with social media being a hotbed of false accusations but also providing real-time updates as the suspect tries to prove his innocence.

Hughes is best known for directing The Book of Eli with his brother Allen. He most recently directed Alpha and the pilot and the second episode of the upcoming Showtime limited series The Good Lord Bird.

Read the original article on Deadline.





