Aida Garifullina to Tour with Bocelli in December at MSG
The Grammy-nominated soprano brings her voice to Madison Square Garden alongside the renowned Italian tenor.
One of the finest singers of her generation, Aida Garifullina is a precious gem of the modern opera stage.
A star at the world's leading opera houses and concert venues - including the Royal Opera House in London, La Scala in Milan, the Metropolitan Opera, the Paris National Opera and the Arena di Verona - she has also performed at the opening and closing ceremonies of the FIFA World Cup, as well as on Good Morning America's Christmas Eve broadcast.
According to Plácido Domingo, she is one of today's and tomorrow's most exciting opera divas.
Aida received a nomination for Best Opera Recording at the 2018 Grammy Awards.
She also appeared as the legendary soprano Lily Pons in Stephen Frears's Oscar-nominated film Florence Foster Jenkins (2016), alongside international screen icons Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant.
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