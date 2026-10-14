Aida Garifullina to Tour with Bocelli in December at MSG

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One of the finest singers of her generation, Aida Garifullina is a precious gem of the modern opera stage.

A star at the world's leading opera houses and concert venues - including the Royal Opera House in London, La Scala in Milan, the Metropolitan Opera, the Paris National Opera and the Arena di Verona - she has also performed at the opening and closing ceremonies of the FIFA World Cup, as well as on Good Morning America's Christmas Eve broadcast.

According to Plácido Domingo, she is one of today's and tomorrow's most exciting opera divas.

Aida received a nomination for Best Opera Recording at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

She also appeared as the legendary soprano Lily Pons in Stephen Frears's Oscar-nominated film Florence Foster Jenkins (2016), alongside international screen icons Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 05 Hrs 34 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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