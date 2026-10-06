Jennifer Hudson Reveals She Talked Tom Cruise into Joining Her Spirit Tunnel

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Jennifer Hudson told Jimmy Fallon how she convinced Tom Cruise to join the spirit tunnel, the viral dance line segment from THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, during an extended appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. Hudson walked through the origin of the now-famous bit and how she got the actor on board for it, a moment that became a highlight of the conversation.

During the sit down, Hudson also discussed recording a new Diane Warren song alongside Andrea Bocelli for the film Maserati: The Brothers, giving Fallon's audience a look at the collaboration behind the track. She additionally spoke about singing the national anthem at the World Cup final, reflecting on the experience of performing on that stage.

The appearance leaned into playful moments as well, with Hudson singing a Star Wars quote during the conversation. The mix of music talk and lighter bits gave the segment a range that moved between her film and television work and more spontaneous asides with Fallon.

Between the Maserati recording session with Bocelli, the World Cup performance, and the spirit tunnel story, Hudson's visit covered several distinct chapters of her recent work rather than focusing on a single project.

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